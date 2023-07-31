‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Cast Includes First Hearing Impaired and Sikh Houseguests

The lineup for “Big Brother” Season 25 has arrived. Composed of 16 contestants, this season will include a Deaflympics gold medalist, an exterminator, a geriatric physician, a professional flutist, a political consultant and an Australian DJ among others.

This season marks several firsts for the CBS staple including its first hearing-impaired contestant, first Sikh contestant, first woman over 60 years old and first contestants from Australia and Appalachia. Based on a teaser for this upcoming season, the house this time around will be comic book themed.

This new season will premiere a special 90-minute movie-in episode on Wednesday on CBS. The episode will be available to watch live at 8 p.m. ET with a delayed stream for PT viewers. Season 25 will also be available to watch both live and on demand on Paramount+ with the streamer offering exclusives for this season, including a 24/7 live feed.

This season, the summer reality staple will have three weekly episodes. After the move-in premiere on Wednesday, “Big Brother” will pick up on Sunday. From there, it will air new episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, which will include a live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves.

Here are Season 25’s contestants:

American Lopez in Big Brother Season 25 (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: America Lopez

Age: 27

Hometown: Edinburg, Texas

Current City: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Medical receptionist

Blue Kim in Big Brother Season 25 (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: Blue Kim

Age: 25

Hometown: Riverside, Calif.

Current City: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Brand strategist

Bowie Jane in Big Brother Season 25 (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: Bowie Jane

Age: 45

Hometown: Melbourne, Australia

Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.

Occupation: Barrister/DJ

Cameron Hardin in Big Brother Season 25 (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: Cameron Hardin

Age: 34

Hometown: Eastman, Ga.

Occupation: Stay-at-home dad

Cory Wurtenberger in Big Brother Season 25 (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: Cory Wurtenberger

Age: 21

Hometown: Weston, Fla.

Occupation: College student

Felicia Cannon in Big Brother Season 25 (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: Felicia Cannon

Age: 63

Hometown: Tacoma, Wash.

Current City: Kennesaw, Ga.

Occupation: Real estate agent

Hisam Goueli in Big Brother Season 25 (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: Hisam Goueli

Age: 45

Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn.

Current City: Seattle, Wash.

Occupation: Geriatric physician

Izzy Gleicher in Big Brother Season 25 (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: Izzy Gleicher

Age: 32

Hometown: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Professional flutist

Jag Bains in Big Brother Season 25 (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: Jag Bains

Age: 25

Hometown: Omak, Wash.

Occupation: Truck company owner

Jared Fields in Big Brother Season 25 (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: Jared Fields

Age: 25

Hometown: Norwalk, Conn.

Occupation: Exterminator

Kirsten Elwin in Big Brother Season 25 (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: Kirsten Elwin

Age: 25

Hometown: Orlando, Fla. via Dominica

Current City: Houston, Texas

Occupation: Molecular biologist

Luke Valentine in Big Brother Season 25 (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: Luke Valentine

Age: 30

Hometown: Weston, Fla.

Current City: Coral Springs, Fla.

Occupation: Illustrator

Name: Matt Klotz

Age: 27

Hometown: Cameron Park, Calif.

Current City: Baton Rouge, La.

Occupation: Deaflympics gold medalist

Name: Mecole Hayes

Age: 30

Hometown: St Louis, Mo.

Current City: Upper Marlboro, Md.

Occupation: Political consultant

Red Utley from the CBS Original Series BIG BROTHER 25, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Name: Red Utley

Age: 37

Hometown: Gatlinburg, Tenn.

Occupation: Sales

Reilly Smedley in Big Brother Season 25 (Photo Credit: CBS)

Name: Reilly Smedley

Age: 24

Hometown: Portland, Maine

Current City: Nashville, Tenn.

Occupation: Bartender