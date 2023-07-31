‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Cast Includes First Hearing Impaired and Sikh Houseguests

This time around, contestants of the CBS series will be living in a comic book-themed house

Julie Chen Moonves in Big Brother Season 25 (Photo Credit: CBS)
Julie Chen Moonves in Big Brother Season 25 (Photo Credit: CBS)

The lineup for “Big Brother” Season 25 has arrived. Composed of 16 contestants, this season will include a Deaflympics gold medalist, an exterminator, a geriatric physician, a professional flutist, a political consultant and an Australian DJ among others.

This season marks several firsts for the CBS staple including its first hearing-impaired contestant, first Sikh contestant, first woman over 60 years old and first contestants from Australia and Appalachia. Based on a teaser for this upcoming season, the house this time around will be comic book themed.

This new season will premiere a special 90-minute movie-in episode on Wednesday on CBS. The episode will be available to watch live at 8 p.m. ET with a delayed stream for PT viewers. Season 25 will also be available to watch both live and on demand on Paramount+ with the streamer offering exclusives for this season, including a 24/7 live feed.

This season, the summer reality staple will have three weekly episodes. After the move-in premiere on Wednesday, “Big Brother” will pick up on Sunday. From there, it will air new episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, which will include a live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves.

Here are Season 25’s contestants:

Name: America Lopez
Age: 27
Hometown: Edinburg, Texas
Current City: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Occupation: Medical receptionist

Name: Blue Kim
Age: 25
Hometown: Riverside, Calif.
Current City: New York, N.Y.
Occupation: Brand strategist

 Name: Bowie Jane
Age: 45
Hometown: Melbourne, Australia
Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.
Occupation: Barrister/DJ

Name: Cameron Hardin
Age: 34
Hometown: Eastman, Ga.
Occupation: Stay-at-home dad

Name: Cory Wurtenberger               
Age: 21
Hometown: Weston, Fla.
Occupation: College student

Name: Felicia Cannon
Age: 63
Hometown: Tacoma, Wash.
Current City: Kennesaw, Ga.
Occupation: Real estate agent

Name: Hisam Goueli
Age: 45
Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn.
Current City: Seattle, Wash.
Occupation: Geriatric physician

Name: Izzy Gleicher
Age: 32
Hometown: New York, N.Y.
Occupation: Professional flutist

Name: Jag Bains
Age: 25
Hometown: Omak, Wash.
Occupation: Truck company owner

Name: Jared Fields
Age: 25
Hometown: Norwalk, Conn.
Occupation: Exterminator

Name: Kirsten Elwin
Age: 25
Hometown: Orlando, Fla. via Dominica
Current City: Houston, Texas
Occupation: Molecular biologist

Name: Luke Valentine
Age: 30
Hometown: Weston, Fla.
Current City: Coral Springs, Fla.
Occupation: Illustrator

Name: Matt Klotz
Age: 27
Hometown: Cameron Park, Calif.
Current City: Baton Rouge, La.
Occupation: Deaflympics gold medalist

Name: Mecole Hayes
Age: 30
Hometown: St Louis, Mo.
Current City: Upper Marlboro, Md.
Occupation: Political consultant 

Red Utley from the CBS Original Series BIG BROTHER 25, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Name: Red Utley
Age: 37
Hometown: Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Occupation: Sales

Name: Reilly Smedley
Age: 24
Hometown: Portland, Maine
Current City: Nashville, Tenn.
Occupation: Bartender

