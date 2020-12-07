David E. Kelley’s new drama “Big Sky” has received six more episodes from ABC, the broadcast network said Monday. That brings the total for the first season of the Katheryn Winnick- and Kylie Bunbury-led thriller to 16.

Based on the book series by C.J. Box, “Big Sky” follows private detective Cassie Dewell (Bunbury) and ex-cop Jenny Hoyt (Winnick), who join forces to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana, per ABC. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

The series premiere, which aired Nov. 17, ended with a twist that saw lead character Cody Hoyt (played by Ryan Phillippe) shot dead by State Trooper Rick Legarski (John Carroll Lynch).

Along with Winnick, Bunbury, Phillippe and Lynch, “Big Sky” stars Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie and Valerie Mahaffey as Helen Pergman.

“Big Sky” is averaging a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 and 4.3 million total viewers, according to the “most current” data from Nielsen, which includes a week’s worth of delayed viewing where available.

The drama is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, C.J. Box and Gwyneth Horder-Payton.

The show hails from 20th Television, part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Signature, in association with A+E Studios.

“Big Sky” airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on ABC. Per the network, tomorrow’s episode will see “Cassie and Jenny take things into their own hands, tapping into their individual strengths to make headway in the case. Meanwhile, Grace has to make a difficult decision in an attempt to save Danielle and Jerrie.”