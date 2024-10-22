Bill Gates Makes Unprecedented $50 Million Pledge to Back Kamala Harris: ‘This Election Is Different’

The billionaire Microsoft co-founder notes that to this point, he has “a long history of working with leaders across the political spectrum”

bill-gates
Bill Gates (Credit: Getty Images)

Bill Gates has donated $50 million to Kamala Harris’ campaign, a political backing that was originally intended to be private.

The Microsoft founder confirmed the donation to The New York Times on Tuesday, saying “this election is different,” although he is still not endorsing Harris publicly.

“I support candidates who demonstrate a clear commitment to improving health care, reducing poverty and fighting climate change in the U.S. and around the world,” he said in a statement. “I have a long history of working with leaders across the political spectrum, but this election is different, with unprecedented significance for Americans and the most vulnerable people around the world.”

Kamala Harris and Elon Musk
Read Next
'White Dudes for Harris' X Account Suspended After Raising $4 Million for Kamala Harris

Two people close to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, as the Times phrased it, “expressed concern about what a second Donald Trump presidency would look like.” Among the issues where the philanthropic organization tallies with Harris is on preventing cuts to family planning and global health programs.

Gates made his donation to Future Forward, a fundraising group supporting Harris, according to the Times’ report. Sources told the outlet that the tech giant had discussed his donation with former New York City mayor and one-time Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg, who “has considered a similarly sized gift.”

Conservative politicians Gates has previously backed include Alaskan Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s Denali Leadership PAC and Arizona’s Charles Horne, according to OpenSecrets. But in the last two years, he has primarily donated to Democrats, including Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker.

An OpenSecrets graph shows that in 2018, he donated more than twice as much to Republican candidates ($4.72 million) as he did to their Democratic opponents ($2.18 million).

On the other side of the political spectrum, X owner and fellow billionaire Elon Musk has pledged to spend $140 million to get GOP rival Donald Trump re-elected.

A man joyously jumps in the air on the right as he wears a sportcoat with a T-shirt underneath, behind a man speaking at a lectern.
Read Next
Elon Musk Is Prepared to Spend at Least $140 Million to Help Elect Donald Trump

Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is an award-winning TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She can be reached at sharon.knolle@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @sknolle

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.