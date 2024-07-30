‘White Dudes for Harris’ X Account Suspended After Raising $4 Million for Kamala Harris

The X account for the White Dudes for Harris campaign group was suspended on Monday, apparently just minutes after its debut fundraising event raised $4 million for Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential bid.

Asked on his personal X account why the organization, which boasted over 13,000 X followers, was blocked, organizer Ross Morales Rocketto responded, simply, “Got Elon Musk scared.”

A backup account for the org launched Monday afternoon and wrote in response to inquiries that “@dudes4harris was Ross’ original account that for some reason was suspended.” That backup account was approaching 5,000 at the time of publication.

The reasons behind the White Dudes for Harris account being blocked on X are still unknown, but it had many online Monday decrying election interference from the social media platform, particularly considering owner Elon Musk is a vocal supporter of Donald Trump for reelection. The tech billionaire endorsed the former president after his attempted assassination at a Pennsylvania rally earlier this month.

“The ‘free speech absolutist’ has now suspended White Dudes for Harris. Presumably for raising $4 million in a few hours. The fascists are terrified. Good,” wrote one verified supporter.

Representatives for White Dudes for Harris did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on the news. Representatives for X could not be reached for comment.

The first White Dudes for Harris event kicked off with a digital fundraiser on Monday night, featuring The Dude himself, Jeff Bridges, and many other white, male celebrity speakers, including Mark Hamill, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bradley Whitford, Sean Astin and Josh Groban.

In all, the event raised $4 million for Harris’ presidential election campaign against Republican nominee Trump.

“I accepted the invitation and I was brought to the party not so much as being white, and I certainly am, but because I’m a dude, you know, I qualify, man. I’m white, I’m a dude, and I’m for Harris,” Bridges told the attendees, which numbers in the tens of thousands.

In a social media clip of the speech posted by The Tennessee Holler, the Oscar winner then enthused, “I’m excited, man. I think the fact that Joe has passed the baton so beautifully, I can see her being president. I’m so excited. A woman president, man. How exciting! You know, and her championing of women’s rights — for that, and for her stance on the environment, and taking care of our children, you know, all of her leadership on that is wonderful. And something that I can get behind in support.”