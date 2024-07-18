Elon Musk Unveils Trump Shooting Fist-Pump Emoji on X

The tech billionaire and owner of the social media platform endorsed the former president’s reelection campaign following Saturday’s attempted assassination

epublican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Elon Musk launched a new reaction emoji on his social media platform X on Thursday — and it’s of Donald Trump pumping his fist in the air after being shot in Pennsylvania.

The unveiling of the emoji was the latest show of support for the embattled former President since the attempt on his life at a Saturday campaign rally. It pairs with the #MAGA hashtag on X.

Musk came out unequivocally as a Trump supporter following the act of political violence, which left the former president bleeding where the bullet pierced his ear before being rushed off the premises by secret service.

“I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery,” Musk wrote on X 30 minutes after the assassination attempt, along with the video of Trump raising his fist.

Since the shooting, Musk has posted over 100 times to his 190 million X followers, voicing his support for Trump. He has also pledged a reported $45 million per month to a pro-Trump Super PAC.

With his recent political speech, Musk broke the unofficial “rule” for leaders of social media firms, who have never openly backed a political candidate in the past.

On Monday, when Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio was announced to run alongside Trump as his vice presidential candidate, the X CEO was quick to call it an “excellent decision by @realDonaldTrump.”

Not only has Musk made it clear that he has turned team Trump, he has also been making sure his followers know he officially turned anti-Biden.

On the flip side, Biden has also made it clear he is anti-Musk. He even used his recent COVID diagnosis to denounce the X CEO in a now-viral social media play.

Musk also added a feature later Thursday under the hashtag #Trump2024. When the page is clicked, it rains American flags.

