Donald Trump Says He’ll Return to Rally at Site of Pennsylvania Assassination Attempt: ‘FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT!’

Donald Trump will return to the site of his July 13 assassination attempt for a rally in the near future, the GOP nominee announced Friday on his Truth Social platform.

“I WILL BE GOING BACK TO BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA, FOR A BIG AND BEAUTIFUL RALLY, HONORING THE SOUL OF OUR BELOVED FIREFIGHTING HERO, COREY, AND THOSE BRAVE PATRIOTS INJURED TWO WEEKS AGO,” Trump wrote. “WHAT A DAY IT WILL BE — FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT! STAY TUNED FOR DETAILS.”

There was to be no further clarity on exactly when that would be, but he recently cleared some of his pre-election calendar: Trump said Thursday that he won’t commit to a debate with Kamala Harris until she is formally selected as the Democratic nominee.

It’s been an eventful two weeks since the attempt on Trump’s life: He chose J.D. Vance as his running mate, President Joe Biden stepped out of the race and Vice President Kamala Harris was swept in as his presumptive replacement.

Trump was speaking July 13 at a rally in the town near Pittsburgh when a would-be assassin’s bullet whizzed by as the former president and Republican nominee turned his head. Trump was struck in the ear and went to the ground, then pumped his fist as he yelled “Fight! Fight! Fight!” to his supporters as he rose to his feet.

Kimberly Cheatle, director of the Secret Service, resigned earlier this week under pressure from congressional leaders who questioned how Thomas Crooks, a 20-year-old who lived nearby, could have gotten off several shots. Crooks was killed by a sniper’s bullet, but not before he killed audience member Corey Comperatore and critically injured two other spectators.