Trump Backs Out of Future Debates, Says Democrats ‘Could Still Change Their Minds’ About Kamala Harris

“General election debate details cannot be finalized until Democrats formally decide on their nominee,” the Trump campaign states

Donald Trump
Donald Trump during the first presidential debate of the 2024 elections with in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 27, 2024. (CREDIT: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

Donald Trump’s campaign said it would be “inappropriate to schedule” any upcoming debates until the Democratic Party officially picks a nominee, despite already agreeing to a second presidential debate scheduled for September.

“Given the continued political chaos surrounding Crooked Joe Biden and the Democrat Party, general election debate details cannot be finalized until Democrats formally decide on their nominee,” Trump’s communications director Steven Cheung wrote in a Thursday statement.

“There is a strong sense by many in the Democrat Party — namely Barack Hussein Obama — that Kamala Harris is a Marxist fraud who cannot beat President Trump, and they are still holding out for someone ‘better,’” the statement continued. “Therefore, it would be inappropriate to schedule things with Harris because Democrats very well could still change their minds.”

The apparent withdrawal comes four days after Biden officially dropped out of the 2024 presidential election, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris in the process. Former President Obama has not given his endorsement.

Trump infamously faced Biden in their first debate on June 27 with CNN, which ultimately resulted in Democratic voters losing faith in the president’s chances of re-election due to his dismal performance. Their second debate was scheduled for Sept. 10 with ABC News.

