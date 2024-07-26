Kamala Harris Fundraiser Breaks Zoom Record With 100,000 Supporters Raising Over $1.8 Million

Kamala Harris supporters — including singer Pink and actress Connie Britton — broke a Zoom attendance record on Thursday night and raised more than $1.8 million for the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate.

They also kind of broke Zoom as the call dropped in and out, with the donation link quickly maxing out before its traffic capacity was raised.

“Friday Night Lights” star Britton said, “When Biden stepped down from his run for president and endorsed Kamala Harris, the world blew up. Did you feel it? It was seismic, cosmic, even. It was, for sure, bigger than we are.”

Pink signed on moments after ending a concert in Stockholm, Sweden, where it was 3 a.m. local time. She was fired up about Harris’ unprecedented wave of support just days after President Biden stepped down on Sunday.

“We are in this … and I’m just really grateful that us women are going to have a voice, and we’ve always made our voices heard, and now it’s time to just get extra loud. Let’s go. Let’s get loud,” the singer said.

Comedian, writer and KCET board member Carol Leif, wearing a Hillary 2016 T-shirt, got the fundraiser ball rolling by pledging $500,000 that was quickly matched.

Also among Thursday’s speakers was anti-gun activist Shannon Watts, who said, “Vote like your safety and your freedom depends on it.”

This was the third massive Zoom call for Harris, following Sunday night’s, which saw a then-record 44,000 Black women dial in. On Monday night, 50,000 Black men, including Georgia senator Raphael Warnock, then raised $1.3 million for her campaign.

The demo of Thursday night’s record-breaking call was white women. An additional planned Zoom for this Sunday will be open to all, organizer and host Elizabeth Minnella noted.

OpenSecrets reported earlier on Thursday that Harris had already raised $100 million in the first 36 hours of her campaign.