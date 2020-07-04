Bill Pullman, star of the 1996 film “Independence Day,” put out a public service announcement urging people to wear their “freedom masks” this 4th of July.
“Hello, America. I may not be your president right now but I’ve got to tell you, the 4th of July is still my favorite holiday and it always will be,” Pullman said in a video posted to YouTube Saturday.
“This Independence Day, I’m going to be celebrating my freedom in a really important way,” he continued. “I’m gonna be wearing my freedom mask every time I go into public places. That’s right, freedom masks. Because if everybody in America agreed to wear one of these going into public places, we’d be a little closer to being free to safely go back to places like bars and restaurants and schools and most importantly movie theaters.”
“I’d much rather have you see me fly that plane on the big screen than some little selfie,” he concluded.
The actor played President Thomas J. Whitmore in the movie “Independence Day” alongside Will Smith as Captain Steven Hiller, Jeff Goldblum as David Levinson, and Mary McDonnell as First Lady Marilyn Whitmore.
Bill Pullman is also known for roles like Lone Starr in 1987’s “Spaceballs,” Jack in 1995’s “While You Were Sleeping” opposite Sandra Bullock and Peter Gallagher, and Walter in “Sleepless in Seattle” opposite Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks.
You can watch the message from Pullman above or click here.
What to Watch on 4th of July Weekend: TV Viewing Guide
If you're stuck inside this Independence Day weekend, here is a list of things to watch and stream from Friday through Sunday, from the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular to Disney+'s movie version of the Broadway musical "Hamilton."
Disney+, Getty, HBO
"Hamilton"
Watch the filmed version of the popular Broadway musical "Hamilton," starring Lin-Manuel Miranda as the Alexander Hamilton, one of America's Founding Fathers. Streaming Friday on Disney+.
Disney+
"Baby-Sitters Club"
Ann M. Martin's classic Scholastic novels come to life in this Netflix series adaptation, premiering Friday.
Netflix
"Macy's 4th of July Fireworks"
Tune in to NBC or wherever you stream live TV (Hulu+ Live, Fubo, YouTube TV) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Saturday for performances from artists like Lady A (formerly known as Lady Antebellum), The Killers, Tim McGraw and more, as well as a big fireworks show and that is hopefully grand enough to make us forget how different things were this time last year.
Getty
"Barefoot Contessa"
Watch culinary maven Ina Garten whip up untold delights for the 18th season finale of her beloved Food Network series "Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro." Airs Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET/PT.
Food Network
"A Capitol Fourth"
Watch the 40th anniversary of the annual broadcast, hosted this year by John Stamos and Vanessa Williams. There will be performances from artists like Patti LaBelle, The Temptations, Chrissy Metz, and Andy Grammar. Tune in on Saturday at 8/7c on PBS. You can also live-stream it from YouTube and Facebook.
PBS
Sesame Street's "Fourth of July Celebration"
From HBO: "Elmo, Abby, and Rudy try to find a birthday present for America. Alan explains that the Fourth of July is really a day for family, friends and neighbors to come together. He then comes up with the idea of doing something kind for their neighbors. So together, they pick up trash and plant in the garden." Watch the episode at 9 a.m. ET/PT on HBO.
Courtesy of HBO. Photo Credit: Richard Termine
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series
There will be at least one sport on TV this weekend, and that is professional racing. Watch the race on Sunday from 4-8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
Getty
"America: Our Defining Hours"
Watch the premiere this History Channel series, which looks at defining moments in our nation's history from the Civil War to the Space Race. Airs Sunday at 9/8c on History.
History
1 of 9
From “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular” to Disney+’s filmed version of “Hamilton”
If you're stuck inside this Independence Day weekend, here is a list of things to watch and stream from Friday through Sunday, from the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular to Disney+'s movie version of the Broadway musical "Hamilton."