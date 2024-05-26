Mubi acquired the rights to “Bird” from writer-director Andrea Arnold coming out of its Cannes Film Festival world premiere. The film, which was in competition, stars Barry Keoghan and Franz Rogowski. Mubi — the streaming service, distributor and production company — previously acquired rights to the film for both the United Kingdom and Ireland. The new deal also includes distribution rights for Turkey.

“Bird” is written and directed by the Academy award-winning Arnold and, along with Keoghan and Rogowski, also stars newcomers Nykiya Adams and Jason Buda. Its distributor describes “Bird” as similar to Arnold’s previous work, calling it “an examination of life in the fringes of society.”

The film tells the story of 12-year-old Bailey (Adams), who lives with her single dad Bug (Keoghan) and brother Hunter (Buda) in a squat in North Kent, according to the film’s official synopsis. “Bug doesn’t have much time for his kids and Bailey who is approaching puberty seeks attention and adventure elsewhere,” the synopsis reads.

Cornerstone and CAA Media Finances are co-repping the project’s U.S. sale, while Cornerston handles international sales and distribution.

TheWrap review of “Bird” describes the film as “an astounding feature debut” for newcomer lead Adams, ultimately taking a “big swing” as it shifts into the realm of magical realism. It sees Arnold “taking things in a rather bold new direction. What ensures this works is that the characters and their interactions are all beautifully realized.”

The movie filmed in the U.K. around the Kent area.

“Bird” was produced by House Productions (“The Iron Claw”). Its producers include Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell and Lee Groombridge. The film was financed by BBC Film, the BFI (awarding National Lottery funding), Pinky Promise, FirstGen Content and Access Entertainment.

The film’s crew included a number of collaborators who Arnold previously worked with on her film “American Honey.” The director of photography was Robbie Ryan (“Poor Things,” “The Favourite,” “American Honey”). It was edited by Joe Bini (“We Need to Talk About Kevin,” “American Honey”). “Bird” was cast by Lucy Pardee (“Aftersun”). Its production design was led by Maxine Carlier, with costume design by Alex Bovaird (“The White Lotus,” “American Honey”).