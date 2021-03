“Black Widow” has been pushed from May 7 to July 9, and will premiere in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access simultaneously, Disney announced on Tuesday.

“Black Widow” was previously scheduled to be released on November 6, 2020 and was then pushed to May 7, 2021, the slot previously held by “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” The latter then moved to July 9, and is now vacating the spot for “Black Widow,” instead opening on Sept. 3.

Set in the two-year span between “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Black Widow” will bring back Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha for one last ride. The character, as you may recall from “Avengers: Endgame,” died to secure the Soul Stone to use against Thanos. “Black Widow” is directed by Cate Shortland and written by Eric Pearson from a story by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson. In addition to Johansson and Florence Pugh, it stars David Harbour and Rachel Weisz.

Disney also announced on Tuesday that Emma Stone’s “Cruella” would open in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on May 28, while “The King’s Man” moved to Dec. 22. “Death on the Nile” moved to Feb. 11, 2022 and “Luca” will now debut exclusively on Disney+ on June 18.

“The Forever Purge” is also set to hit theaters on July 9.