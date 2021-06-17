‘Black Widow’ First Reactions: ‘This Is Like the MCU’s Bond Movie’

Marvel movies are back with “Black Widow” finally opening in theaters in July, and based on the reactions of those who got to see it a bit early, Disney has another hit on its hands with the MCU’s “Bond” movie.

“Marvel movies are back! #BlackWidow is a tense, action-packed spy thriller that truly completes Natasha’s story in a visceral & emotional way. Florence Pugh CRUSHES it & is an instant MCU icon. This is like the MCU’s Bond movie w/ shades of MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE & THELMA & LOUISE,” wrote Fandangos’ Erik Davis.

“#BlackWidow is one of Marvel’s best solo films. Start to finish, the movie is great. Excellent surprises, emotional character moments, bad-ass action, and Scarlett Johansson finally gets to pour everything into the role,” tweeted Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis.

“I saw #BlackWidow last night & I’m happy to say that it’s incredibly fun & deeply emotional. Action feels WINTER SOLDIER level. Pugh, Johansson, Weisz & Harbour are outstanding together. Balances a tone that is dark, grounded, raw & real. Even after ENDGAME, you feel the stakes,” wrote critic Kevin McCarthy.

“#BlackWidow shows exactly why Natasha Romanoff was the glue that held the Avengers together. Shades of John Wick fight scenes & inventive action sequences wrapped in a heartfelt & poignant story about family & how the world treats girls. Excited to see Yelena carry the torch,” tweeted Screenrant.com’s Alisha Grauso.

“I loved #BlackWidow…and it makes me angry. ScarJo deserved this film long ago. I loved everyone in it, but it bothers me so much that Marvel waited so long. ScarJo was amazing as always. Florence Pugh, I have loved in everything I’ve seen her in, and continue to do so,” tweeted critic Jenna Busch.

“Black Widow” has been pushed from May 7 to July 9, and will premiere in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access simultaneously.

Set in the two-year span between “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Black Widow” brings back Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha for one last ride. The character, as you may recall from “Avengers: Endgame,” died to secure the Soul Stone to use against Thanos. “Black Widow” is directed by Cate Shortland and written by Eric Pearson from a story by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson. In addition to Johansson and Florence Pugh, it stars David Harbour and Rachel Weisz.

