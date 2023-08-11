The first batch of social media reactions just dropped for director Angel Manuel Soto’s “Blue Beetle.” The picture is among the last films in the current DC Films continuity before James Gunn and Peter Safron’s DC Studios reset. However, Gunn has stated that he considers the film, or at least the characters and actors, to be part of the new world’s long-form narrative.
As TheWrap recently reported, “Blue Beetle” survived three different regime changes at Warner Bros. It was announced in December 2018 under Time Warner. The feature was cast and prepped under the AT&T-owned WarnerMedia. It began production shortly after the deal that created Warner Bros. Discovery closed in 2022. Originally planned for an HBO Max premiere, it eventually received an upgrade to a theatrical release.
“Blue Beetle” is the first DCMarvel movie centered on a Latino superhero, as sad as that is in 2023. It stars, is written by and directed by Latinos. The film could be a breakout flick, relatively speaking, akin to “Black Panther” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”
It was a grim irony that the film’s release fell squarely in the middle of two labor stoppages. This prevents both the writers and the actors from promoting the film in the lead-up to release. “Blue Beetle” star Xolo Maridueña stated before the strike that going on strike meant being “on the right side of history.” An Instagram post encouraging followers to see the movie was the last message he could post.
Warner Bros. Discovery hopes potentially strong reviews and strong word of mouth both within and outside the Latino community will give “Blue Beetle” a boost while the likes of writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer and actors Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon and George Lopez stand on the proverbial sidelines (or on the picket lines). So, what’s the word so far?
The pop culture details and historical references impressed critic Carlos Aquilar. He declared that “this is a work of filmmakers who know and care about Latin America.” TheWrap’s own Umberto Gonzalez expressed sheer joy at what he saw stating that it was “so unique & delivers on all fronts giving the superhero genre much needed sazón!” POC Culture exclaimed that “Blue Beetle” is “my favorite post-Nolan DC film.”
Film critic Fico Cangiano stated “not only is a fantastic introduction to Jamie Reyes as a character/hero, but also a love letter to Latino culture, that focuses on family as its foundation.” The closest thing to a negative reaction, thus far, was from Brandon Davis. He noted that “Some is too silly or childish for me, a lot had me laughing loud (George Lopez!). Practical suit rocks. The Latino representation is awesome.”
While the initial social reactions don’t always correlate with the eventual critical consensus, “Blue Beetle” is on its way.
Those and more reactions are below.