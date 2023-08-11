The first batch of social media reactions just dropped for director Angel Manuel Soto’s “Blue Beetle.” The picture is among the last films in the current DC Films continuity before James Gunn and Peter Safron’s DC Studios reset. However, Gunn has stated that he considers the film, or at least the characters and actors, to be part of the new world’s long-form narrative.

As TheWrap recently reported, “Blue Beetle” survived three different regime changes at Warner Bros. It was announced in December 2018 under Time Warner. The feature was cast and prepped under the AT&T-owned WarnerMedia. It began production shortly after the deal that created Warner Bros. Discovery closed in 2022. Originally planned for an HBO Max premiere, it eventually received an upgrade to a theatrical release.

“Blue Beetle” is the first DC / Marvel movie centered on a Latino superhero, as sad as that is in 2023. It stars, is written by and directed by Latinos. The film could be a breakout flick, relatively speaking, akin to “Black Panther” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

It was a grim irony that the film’s release fell squarely in the middle of two labor stoppages. This prevents both the writers and the actors from promoting the film in the lead-up to release. “Blue Beetle” star Xolo Maridueña stated before the strike that going on strike meant being “on the right side of history.” An Instagram post encouraging followers to see the movie was the last message he could post.

Warner Bros. Discovery hopes potentially strong reviews and strong word of mouth both within and outside the Latino community will give “Blue Beetle” a boost while the likes of writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer and actors Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Raoul Max Trujillo, Susan Sarandon and George Lopez stand on the proverbial sidelines (or on the picket lines). So, what’s the word so far?

“Blue Beetle” stars Bruna Marquezine and Xolo Mariduena with director Angel Manuel Soto (Getty Images)

The pop culture details and historical references impressed critic Carlos Aquilar. He declared that “this is a work of filmmakers who know and care about Latin America.” TheWrap’s own Umberto Gonzalez expressed sheer joy at what he saw stating that it was “so unique & delivers on all fronts giving the superhero genre much needed sazón!” POC Culture exclaimed that “Blue Beetle” is “my favorite post-Nolan DC film.”

Film critic Fico Cangiano stated “not only is a fantastic introduction to Jamie Reyes as a character/hero, but also a love letter to Latino culture, that focuses on family as its foundation.” The closest thing to a negative reaction, thus far, was from Brandon Davis. He noted that “Some is too silly or childish for me, a lot had me laughing loud (George Lopez!). Practical suit rocks. The Latino representation is awesome.”

While the initial social reactions don’t always correlate with the eventual critical consensus, “Blue Beetle” is on its way.

Those and more reactions are below.

#BlueBeetle is a MASSIVE win for DC & an electric introduction to the first hero of the DCU. Xolo Maridueña's charismatic star making performance confidently anchors this intimate synthwave journey of family, heritage, & purpose. A fresh and endearing spin on the origin story! pic.twitter.com/BlpXS2iKFl — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) August 11, 2023

Happy to report that @angelmanuelsoto’s #BlueBeetle is definitely a great time at the movies! Not only is it a fantastic introduction to Jaime Reyes as a character/hero, but also a love letter to the Latino culture, that focuses on family as its foundation. @bluebeetle 1/3 pic.twitter.com/ieVw0DSR2Z — Fico (@FicoCangiano) August 11, 2023

#BlueBeetle is my favorite post-Nolan DC film.



It’s an action packed, highly entertaining superhero story about family…& there’s nothing more important than family.



The film is unique in that it lovingly & unabashedly shares the Reyes family’s Mexican culture. @bluebeetle 🧵 pic.twitter.com/o6Q9kUrbeC — POC Culture (@POCculture) August 11, 2023

The #BlueBeetle movie is mostly a blast.



Some is too silly or childish for me, a lot had me laughing loud (George Lopez!). Practical suit rocks. The Latino representation is awesome.



Enjoyed the family-centric stakes, solid action beats. Overall, it’s fun. pic.twitter.com/5qzWIkmDyE — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) August 11, 2023

#BlueBeetle is here & Latinos FINALLY have a superhero of their own reflected on the big screen. The film is so incredibly good, so unique & delivers on all fronts giving the superhero genre much needed sazón! The film 's Tangerine Dream inspired synthwave score also rocks! pic.twitter.com/C6QgvexlTx — Umberto Gonzalez #BlueBeetleBattalion🪲💙 (@elmayimbe) August 11, 2023

#BlueBeetle makes a solid debut on the bigscreen thanks to the stellar work of Xolo Maridueña, @angelmanuelsoto and an incredibly strong cast!

Bursting with heart and action from start to finish. Blue Beetle is a brave, bold new hero for a new generation to look up to! pic.twitter.com/mOt1xdg44z — GYCO! (@getyourcomicon) August 11, 2023

Impressed by the pop culture details & historical references in BLUE BEETLE. From MACARIO, to CRONOS, and El CHAPULÍN COLORADO. But even more so that the infamous School of the Americas is integral to the story. This is the work of filmmakers who know & care about Latin America. pic.twitter.com/Li7ZTK629m — Carlos Aguilar (@Carlos_Film) August 10, 2023