Hotel That Inspired ‘The Shining’ to Host Tribute From Blumhouse

The hotel that inspired Stephen King’s “The Shining” will host a Blumhouse-curated exhibit centered around the book and its 1980 film adaptation.

The Stanley Hotel in Colorado, where King stayed for a night and drew inspiration for his tale of terror, will be home to a 10,000 square foot exhibit space called the Stanley Film Center, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Office of Film, Television and Media announced Friday. “Blumhouse will create a true horror destination in an iconic Colorado setting,” according to a statement put out by Polis and COFTM.

“Here’s Blumhouse! This iconic Colorado hotel will now have a new element of fun and fright for Coloradans and visitors across the world to enjoy, driving tourism and strengthening our economy. I look forward to seeing the exhibit and am happy that our administration can help make this possible,” Polis said.

“The Stanley Hotel is hallowed ground for horror fans and that makes this presence at the Stanley Film Center a natural extension for Blumhouse,” Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum said. “Fans are going to get closer than ever before to their favorite films, though they may want to keep their distance with a few of the ‘items’ in our collection. We’re excited to get to work, but first we need to make it out of the hedge maze.”

Not much else is known, including a completion and opening date for the exhibit. Blumhouse, the production company behind “Get Out” and “M3GAN,” will curate additional exhibits from their catalog and other features, including from the television and gaming world.

“Bringing Blumhouse to the Stanley is exciting and terrifying at the same time,” Grand Heritage Hotel Group president John Cullen said. “We searched the world for the right partner to bring the Stanley Film Center exhibit space to life as a horror destination, and there’s no one better than Blumhouse. With the support of the state of Colorado, and the boundless creativity and worldwide track record of success of Blumhouse, we hope to create something truly special that honors and celebrates the past, present and future of horror.”