Tom Hopper Joins Prime Video’s ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’

Tom Hopper has joined the cast of Prime Video’s “The Terminal List: Dark Wolf” as a series regular.

The prequel series from the Amazon streamer, which is set five years before “The Terminal List,” focuses on enigmatic Special Operator “Ben Edwards,” portrayed by Taylor Kitsch. Hopper, who stars alongside Kitsch, is set to play fan-favorite character Raife Hastings — a hunter, protector, guardian and Navy SEAL.

In addition, the show features other iconic Carr characters such as James Reece (Chris Pratt), Mohammed “Mo” Farooq and Ernest “Boozer” Vickers (Jared Shaw). It’s an elevated espionage thriller that takes viewers on Edwards’ journey from Navy SEAL to CIA paramilitary operator, exploring the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it.

Hopper currently stars in Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy,” which is preparing for a fourth and final season. His other credits include Starz’s “Black Sails” as Billy Bones, as well as appearances on “Game of Thrones,” “Merlin” and “Barbarians Rising,” plus films such as “Love in the Villa,” “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City,” and “Terminator: Dark Fate.”

“The Terminal List: Dark Wolf” is co-created by New York Times best-selling author Jack Carr and “The Terminal List” Season 1 creator/showrunner David DiGilio.

The new series, which is a co-production from Amazon Studios and MRC Television/Civic Center Media, is executive produced by Kitsch, Carr and DiGilio, alongside Pratt through Indivisible Productions, Antoine Fuqua and Kat Samick through Hill District Media, pilot director Frederick E.O. Toye, writer/former Army Ranger Max Adams and actor/writer/former Navy SEAL Jared Shaw. DiGilio also serves as showrunner.

The latest news comes after Prime Video confirmed a second season of “The Terminal List” last year, which will be based on Carr’s New York Times best-selling novel “True Believer.” The original series is produced by MRC Television.