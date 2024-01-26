You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here for more information.

“The Traitors” hasn’t betrayed Peacock yet.

The reality game show, which debuted its second season on Jan. 12, has become the most-watched unscripted series in the U.S. across all streaming platforms, Peacock revealed this week, crediting Nielsen data.

When combining viewing figures for Season 1’s 11 episodes and the first four available episodes for Season 2,”The Traitors” logged 384 million minutes viewed during the week of Jan. 15, while also averaging an audience of 470,000 viewers and reaching 2.35 million viewers.

During the week of Jan. 15, “The Traitors” ranked as the No. 9 overall streaming original series in terms of minutes viewed during its first full week on the platform, growing from the Season 2 premiere week of Jan. 8, which saw the reality series ranking as the No. 14 most-watched streaming original series.

“The Traitors” currently ranks as Peacock’s most-watched series debut, and the launch of its second installment saw a 75% uptick in streaming reach from its first season.

While full details from Nielsen’s streaming viewership data are made available one month after a given week, early figures determine that both Peacock’s “The Traitors” and “Ted” will score a spot in the Nielsen top 10 original streaming list for the week of Jan. 15 — marking the first time the streamer has scored two titles on the list.

Created by Seth McFarlane, “Ted” became Peacock’s most-watched original title in its first 13 days on the platform since its Jan. 11 launch.

To boost exposure for the reality series, NBC aired a special episode of “The Traitors” Season 2 premiere on Monday, Jan. 22, which aired at 10 p.m. ET following an episode of “America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League.” The episode brought in 1.36 million total viewers on NBC and scored a 0.17 rating in the key broadcast demo among adults 18-49.

Hosted by Alan Cumming, “The Traitors” brings together stars from every corner of reality TV for a murder mystery game with a prize fund up to $250,000 on the line. Season 2 cast members include “Love Island U.K.” winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, “Real Housewives of Miami” alum Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan, former “Bachelor” Peter Weber and “Big Brother” star Janelle Pierzina, among others.