Everyone’s favorite foul-mouthed Teddy Bear is back. A dozen years after the original movie hit theaters, a brand new seven-episode season of “Ted” launched on Peacock. With Seth MacFarlane reprising his role as the title character, the new prequel takes place 15 years before the original. The “Ted” franchise appears to be a winning formula for Peacock, at least initially, landing at No. 6, according to the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for the week of Jan. 8 to Jan. 14.

It was a strong week for Peacock overall, as millions of households across the country turned to the first ever exclusively live streamed NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs.