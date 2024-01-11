Harlan Coben Thriller ‘Fool Me Once’ Lands Netflix No. 1 on Streaming Top 10 | Charts

New year, new thriller. Netflix’s latest mystery series “Fool Me Once” has catapulted to the top of the streaming charts according to the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for the week of Jan. 1 to Jan. 7.

The eight-part British mystery series adapted from the 2016 Harlan Coben novel already has the internet abuzz. It’s clear Coben’s adaptations continue to be a hit for the streamer, and both his English and foreign-language TV series adaptations pay off in viewership. Black households, in particular, over-indexed compared to the average U.S. household (+4%) based on initial viewership of the series premiere within the first week it hit Netflix.