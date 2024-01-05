‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’ Lands ABC No. 1 Telecast During Holiday Week | Chart

Meanwhile, “Reacher” muscled out the competition for another week atop the streaming Top 10

Ryan Seacrest hosts "New Year's Rockin Eve 2024"
Nothing marks a new year quite like the annual Times Square ball drops. This year was no exception, as partygoers gathered live in New York City and families and friends huddled in their living rooms across the country to toast 2024. The televised tradition topped the most-watched telecasts in all of broadcast, according to the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for the week of Dec. 25 to Dec. 31.

Dick Clark’s show on ABC has reigned as the top-rated New Year’s Eve special for over 30 years. This year’s rendition, “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024” carried on the tradition, edging out all other programming for the week.

Cole Strain

Cole Strain is the vice president of measurement products at Samba TV, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Samba TV, visit its website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

