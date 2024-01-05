Nothing marks a new year quite like the annual Times Square ball drops. This year was no exception, as partygoers gathered live in New York City and families and friends huddled in their living rooms across the country to toast 2024. The televised tradition topped the most-watched telecasts in all of broadcast, according to the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for the week of Dec. 25 to Dec. 31.

Dick Clark’s show on ABC has reigned as the top-rated New Year’s Eve special for over 30 years. This year’s rendition, “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024” carried on the tradition, edging out all other programming for the week.