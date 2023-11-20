ABC, Dick Clark Productions Extend Deal for ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Through 2029

The 2024 celebration, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, will air live on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET

VARIOUS CITIES – JANUARY 1: Ryan Seacrest speaks onstage during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023 on December 31, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for dick clark productions)

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” will air on ABC through Jan. 1, 2029 after being extended by ABC and Dick Clark Productions for an additional five years.

The special, which is hosted by Ryan Seacrest live from Times Square, celebrates the year’s very best in music, featuring a night of superstar performances. The New Year’s Eve celebration also gives viewers a look at festivities from around the globe.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” has been the No. 1 New Year’s Eve programming special for over 30 years. The 2023 special attracted 13.8 million total viewers last year, drawing in 17.9 million total viewers and hitting a 5.34 adult 18-49 rating in the midnight quarter-hour.

Dick Clark Productions is the world’s largest producer and proprietor of televised live event entertainment programming.

In addition to “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” its other specials include the Academy of Country Music Awards, the American Music Awards, the Billboard Music Awards, the Golden Globes, “So You Think You Can Dance” and the Streamy Awards.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024” will air live on ABC on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET. Details around co-hosts, performers in Times Square and additional locations will be announced soon.

