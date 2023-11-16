Dick Van Dyke 98th Birthday Special Set at CBS, Paramount+

“Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic” will premiere on Dec. 21 from 9 to 11 p.m. ET/PT

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 21: Dick Van Dyke attends the 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on May 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Dick Van Dyke will celebrate his 98th birthday in style in a TV special slated to premiere next month.

CBS will honor the entertainment icon’s legendary career in “Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic,” which will air on the CBS Television Network and stream live and next day on demand on Paramount+ on Dec. 21 from 9 to 11 p.m. ET/PT.

The tribute to the Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor and performer will travel back in time to the iconic set of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and feature dazzling music and dance spectacles, heartfelt performances, special guests and a magical holiday number. The two-hour event will also showcase songs and archival footage from “Mary Poppins,” “Bye Bye Birdie,” “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” and more.

“I started with CBS under contract in 1955 with the CBS morning show, then ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’ and ‘Diagnosis Murder,’” Van Dyke said in a statement. “I’ve been with the CBS family for almost 70 years, and I couldn’t be prouder. I’m incredibly honored that CBS will be throwing a 98th birthday special for me. Can’t wait to be part of the show!”

“Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic is executive produced by Craig and Clara Plestis of Smart Dog Media.

Deena Katz will cast and executive produce the special, while Ashley Edens serves as showrunner. Dick Van Dyke and his wife, Arlene Silver, will produce along with White Label Productions.

Dick Van Dyke and Smart Dog Media are represented by Paradigm.

