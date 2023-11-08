Apple TV+ released the trailer for “Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas” Wednesday, and the Christmas music special promises a “festive extravaganza” packed with the “Ted Lasso” stars Broadway-ready vocals and surprise guests.

The special debuts globally on Nov. 22 on Apple TV+. Appearances already named include those of Waddingham’s “Ted Lasso” costar Phil Dunster, Luke Evans, Leslie Odom Jr. and Sam Ryder. Waddingham will sing Christmas classics during the hour-long special. A companion album will launch on the same date and be made available on all music streaming platforms.

Additional performers include the English National Opera, the London Gay Men’s Chorus, The Fabulous Lounge Swingers and an 18-piece band. Waddingham shares her personal journey to this magical moment with anecdotes and memories about her own holiday experiences throughout the special, which was recorded live at The Coliseum in London.

More “Ted Lasso” cast members appear in the trailer, as well, including Brendan Hunt, Billy Harris, Kola Bokinni and James Lance gathering to give Waddingham a big group hug. Juno Temple screams “I’m your Christmas miracle” in a corner of Waddingham’s dressing room, and Waddingham shrieks in response, just as Rebecca and Keely similarly do in the show. Oh, and Nick Mohammad throughs a magical dash of snow from his lofty cable that carries him through the air.

The live soundtrack, available for pre-save, will be available on all music streaming platforms via Platoon on Nov. 22 and features every musical highlight from the special. Waddingham’s performance of “What Christmas Means to Me” is available as a single now.

“Home for Christmas” is directed by BAFTA Award winner Hamish Hamilton (Oscars, Grammys, Super Bowl halftime show, London Olympics opening and closing ceremonies).

The “Ted Lasso” cast and more hug Hannah Waddingham in “Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas” (Apple TV+)

“Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas” is executive produced by Waddingham, Katy Mullan, Moira Ross, Raj Kapoor and Nick Todisco and produced by Done + Dusted (“Beauty & The Beast: A 30th Celebration,” John Legend’s “A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy,” “The Little Mermaid Live!,” London Olympic opening and closing ceremonies). They are also the same team behind Apple’s hit “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.”

Watch the first trailer from Apple TV+ in the video embed above.