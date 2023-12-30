‘The Mandalorian’ Tops List of the Most-Watched Streaming Originals in 2023 | Chart

But it was Netflix that dominated the Top 30, according to data compiled by Whip Media

“Star Wars” reigned supreme on streaming in 2023 as the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” ranked as the most-watched streaming original in the U.S., according to data compiled by Whip Media. Rankings were determined by streaming original TV series with the greatest share of viewers from Jan. 1 to Nov. 30 of this year, among a balanced panel of U.S. users of the TV Time app.

“The Mandalorian” aired its third season starting in March of this year, and rolled out its eight episodes weekly as viewers were treated to the further adventures of Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin, all while executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni continued to move the “Star Wars” franchise in a direction that skews closer to the mythology-filled territory covered by Filoni’s animated series.

