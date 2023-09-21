Peacock has revealed the all-star cast competing in Season 2 of “The Traitors,” featuring a wide variety of reality stars, athletes and even a politician.

Hosted by Alan Cumming, the show gathers 21 players in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands to compete in challenges to earn a cash prize of up to $250,000. But there’s a catch: some of the competitors, dubbed “the Traitors,” are designated to work from within the ranks to steal the prize from the other contestants, known as “the Faithful.” The season is currently in production and expected to premiere in early 2024.

Season 1 of the competition series became a big hit for the streamer, prompting the production of a reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen. Season 2 will consist of 11 hourlong episodes and a reunion special.

The first season featured a cast of reality television personalities, including Arie Luyendyk Jr. (“The Bachelor” franchise), Brandi Glanville (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”), Cirie Fields (“Survivor”), Cody Calafiore (“Big Brother”), Kate Chastain (“Below Deck”), Kyle Cooke (“Summer House”), Rachel Reilly (“Big Brother”), Reza Farahan (“Shahs of Sunset”), Ryan Lochte (“Olympian”), and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (“Survivor”). It also featured players without prior fame, including Christian De La Torre (veteran and van life influencer), Michael Davidson (DMV office manager), Andie Thurmond (director of music services), Quentin Jiles (political analyst), Shelbe Rodriguez (public affairs manager), Geraldine Moreno (actor), Robert “Bam” Nieves (tech sales executive), Anjelica Conti (hair stylist), Azra Valani (yoga instructor), and Amanda Clark (emergency room nurse).

“The Traitors” is produced by Studio Lambert with executive producers Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Toni Ireland, Jack Burgess, Tim Harcourt and Sam Rees. Olly Jenkin will serve as production executive while Gemma Scholes and Ellie Tyndall are line producers.

Check out the famous faces competing in “The Traitors” Season 2 below, from “Real Housewives” fan-favorites to a former member of the UK Parliament: