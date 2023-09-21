Meet the Cast of ‘The Traitors’ Season 2 (Photos)

Stars from the “Real Housewives,” “Dancing With the Stars” and others will compete in the next installment of the Peacock competition series

Phaedra Parks, Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Larsa Pippen
Getty Images

Peacock has revealed the all-star cast competing in Season 2 of “The Traitors,” featuring a wide variety of reality stars, athletes and even a politician.

Hosted by Alan Cumming, the show gathers 21 players in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands to compete in challenges to earn a cash prize of up to $250,000. But there’s a catch: some of the competitors, dubbed “the Traitors,” are designated to work from within the ranks to steal the prize from the other contestants, known as “the Faithful.” The season is currently in production and expected to premiere in early 2024.

Season 1 of the competition series became a big hit for the streamer, prompting the production of a reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen. Season 2 will consist of 11 hourlong episodes and a reunion special.

Read Next
'The Traitors' EPs on Making One of Peacock's First Watercooler Shows: 'We All Love a Murder Mystery'

The first season featured a cast of reality television personalities, including Arie Luyendyk Jr. (“The Bachelor” franchise), Brandi Glanville (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”), Cirie Fields (“Survivor”), Cody Calafiore (“Big Brother”), Kate Chastain (“Below Deck”), Kyle Cooke (“Summer House”), Rachel Reilly (“Big Brother”), Reza Farahan (“Shahs of Sunset”), Ryan Lochte (“Olympian”), and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (“Survivor”). It also featured players without prior fame, including Christian De La Torre (veteran and van life influencer), Michael Davidson (DMV office manager), Andie Thurmond (director of music services), Quentin Jiles (political analyst), Shelbe Rodriguez (public affairs manager), Geraldine Moreno (actor), Robert “Bam” Nieves (tech sales executive), Anjelica Conti (hair stylist), Azra Valani (yoga instructor), and Amanda Clark (emergency room nurse).

“The Traitors” is produced by Studio Lambert with executive producers Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Toni Ireland, Jack Burgess, Tim Harcourt and Sam Rees. Olly Jenkin will serve as production executive while Gemma Scholes and Ellie Tyndall are line producers.

Check out the famous faces competing in “The Traitors” Season 2 below, from “Real Housewives” fan-favorites to a former member of the UK Parliament:

emmys-nominees-best-actor-actress-2023-list
Read Next
Here Are All the Reality TV Shows Nominated for an Emmy in 2023 (Photos)
carsten-bergie-bergensten-love-island-usa-peacock
Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen in “Love Island USA.”(Lila Seeley/Peacock)

Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen (“Love Island USA”)

chris-ct-tamburello-getty
Chris “C.T.” Tamburello attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on June 5, 2022. (Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV)

Chris ‘C.T.’ Tamburello (“The Challenge”)

dan-gheesling-big-brother-getty
Dan Gheesling after winning “Big Brother” Season 10 at CBS Radford Studios on September 16, 2008, in Los Angeles. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Dan Gheesling (“Big Brother”)

deontay-wilder-getty
Professional boxer Deontay Wilder attends the National Geographic Documentary Films “Bobi Wine: The People’s President” premiere and special performance at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on July 25, 2023, in Beverly Hills. (Anna Webber/Getty Images for National Geographic)

Deontay Wilder (Professional boxer)

ekin-su-culculoglu-getty
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu attends The Sun’s “Who Cares Wins” Awards 2023 at The Roundhouse on Sept. 19, 2023, in London. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (“Love Island UK”)

janelle-pierzina-big-brother-cbs
Janelle Pierzina from “Big Brother” Seasons 6, 7, and 14 (CBS)

Janelle Pierzina (“Big Brother”)

johnny-bananas-Devenanzio-cbs
Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio in a promotional shot from “The Challenge: USA.” (Aaron Smith/Paramount)

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (“The Challenge”)

john-bercow-getty
Former Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow is seen outside the Houses of Parliament on January 1, 2020, in London. (Peter Summers/Getty Images)

John Bercow (Former Speaker of the House of Commons in the UK)

kevin-kreider-getty
Kevin Kreider attends the Radiance Gala, presented by Cape, at The Ebell Club of Los Angeles on March 21, 2023. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Kevin Kreider (“Bling Empire”)

larsa-pippen-getty
Larsa Pippen attends “Homecoming Weekend” hosted by The h.wood Group& REVOLLVE, presented by PLACES.CO and Flow.com, and produced by Uncommon Entertainment at Pacific Design Center on February 12, 2022, in West Hollywood, California. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Larsa Pippen (“The Real Housewives of Miami”)

marcus-jordan-getty
Marcus Jordan attends the 2022 Rookie USA Fashion Show at 608 Fifth Avenue on September 8, 2022, in New York City. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Rookie USA)

Marcus Jordan (Basketball player and Michael Jordan’s son)

Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Getty Images)
Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Getty Images)

Maksim Chmerkovskiy (“Dancing with the Stars”)

mercedes-mj-javid-getty
Mercedes “MJ” Javid attends DailyMail.com and TMX’s opening celebration of Schwartz &a Sandy’s on July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)

Mercedes “MJ” Javid (“Shahs of Sunset”)

parvati-shallow-getty
Parvati Shallow attends the In Touch Weekly’s Summer Stars Party at the Social Hollywood Club on May 22, 2008 in Los Angeles. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Parvati Shallow (“Survivor”)

peppermint-drag-race-getty
Peppermint attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022, in Newark, New Jersey. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Peppermint (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)

peter-weber-getty
Peter Weber, Former ABC’s The Bachelor and United Pilot speaks on stage during The Points Guy Awards at Terminal 5 on December 7, 2022, in New York City. (Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for The Points Guy)

Peter Weber (“The Bachelor”)

Phaedra Parks, Esq. (Getty Images)

Phaedra Parks (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”)

sandra-diaz-twine-getty
Sandra Diaz-Twine attends the premiere of CBS’ “Survivor” 20th Season at ArcLight Cinerama Dome on February 10, 2020, in Hollywood. (David Livingston/Getty Images)

Sandra Diaz-Twine (“Survivor”)

sheree-whitfield-getty
Sheree Whitfield attends the TV One Atlanta screening of “Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story” at Regal Atlantic Station on August 17, 2022, in Atlanta. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for TV One)

Shereé Whitfield (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”)

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge. (Getty Images)

Tamra Judge (“The Real Housewives of Orange Country”)

trishelle-cannatella-getty
Television personality Trishelle Cannatella arrives at the Annual Shawn Marion Foundation Poker Tournament at The Palms Casino Resort on July 24, 2010, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/Getty Images)

Trishelle Cannatella (“Real World: Las Vegas”)

One-Piece-The-Idol-Mayor-of-Kingstown
Read Next
Every Renewed and Canceled TV Show in 2023

Jose Alejandro Bastidas

Jose Alejandro Bastidas is TheWrap’s TV editor. Previously, he worked as assistant arts & entertainment editor at the San Francisco Chronicle. He also served as a staff writer at PopCulture.com, based in Nashville, and as food reporter and digital producer at The Desert Sun (a Gannett publication) based in Palm Springs. He has a BA…