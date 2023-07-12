Here Are All the Reality TV Shows Nominated for an Emmy in 2023 (Photos)

After months of TV premiering, pundits predicting and performers campaigning, the 2023 Emmy Award nominations have arrived at last. 2023 is poised to be all about the acting, with "Succession" and "White Lotus" stars duking it out in the drama categories, but you can't forget about the wild world of reality television and all the competition, cooking, dating and documenting shows therein.
From the heart-warming highs of "Queer Eye" to the below-freezing lows of "Life Below Zero," here are all the reality TV series nominated for an Emmy in 2023.
Netflix
"Queer Eye"
Netflix's "Queer Eye" has six nominations in 2023, including Outstanding Structured Reality Program and a hosting nom for the fab five; Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski and Tan France. The series has 35 Emmy nominations and 10 wins.
FX
"Welcome To Wrexham"
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny's feel-good FX footballing series "Welcome To Wrexham" earned six nominations in its debut season, including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.
VH1
"RuPaul's Drag Race"
VH1's beloved series "RuPaul's Drag Race" is nominated for seven Emmys in 2023, including Best Reality Competition Program and Host For A Reality Or Competition Show. The series has won 26 times in the past.
Bravo
"Top Chef"
Padma Lakshmi is leaving the hit cooking competition in style, with an Emmy nomination for Best Host of a Reality Or Competition Show. "Top Chef" earned five nominations with year, with 7 previous nominations and six wins.
CBS
"The Amazing Race"
CBS' "The Amazing Race" is nominated in five categories this year, including Best Reality Competition Program. It has previously been nominated 92 times with 15 wins.
NBC
"The Voice"
NBC's hit singing competition series is nominated for four Emmys in 2023, with 75 previous nominations and eight wins.
ABC
"Dancing With the Stars"
The long-running dancing competition earned four nominations, including Outstanding Choreography for Derek Hough's "Higher" routine with Michael Buble. "DWTS" has earned a whopping 119 nominations over the years and 18 Emmy wins.
Discovery's "Deadliest Catch" earned three nominations for reality cinematography, editing and sound mixing. It has 59 total nominations and 16 previous wins.
Netflix
"Love Is Blind"
Netflix's hit dating competition series earned two nominations this year, Outstanding Structured Reality Program and Casting for a Reality Program, bringing the show's total all-time nomination tally to 5.
NatGeo
"Life Below Zero"
NatGeo's "Life Below Zero" earned two nominations, for reality editing and cinematography. It has 16 previous nominations and 8 wins.
MTV
"RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked"
The long-running spinoff from the mothership, "RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked" earned two nominations including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, bringing its nomination total up to nine to date.
Bravo
"Vanderpump Rules"
"Vanderpump Rules" earned two nominations in 2023, including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.
Netflix
"Nailed It!"
Host Nicole Byer was nominated for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition program, earning "Nailed It!" its sole 2023 nomination for a total of 8 all-time Emmy nominations.
Peacock
"Baking It"
Likewise, hosts Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph earned the sole nomination for Peacock's "Baking It," the first nomination for the series.
CBS
"The Traitors"
Peacock's new Alan Cumming-hosted competition series earned a casting nomination.
PBS
"Antiques Roadshow"
The PBS fan-favorite earned a nomination for Outstanding Structured Reality Program in 2023, for which is has been nominated every year since the "structured reality" category was created in 2014.
Food Network
"Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives"
Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives" earned a nomination in Outstanding Structured Reality Program, its seventh Emmy nomination.
ABC
"Shark Tank"
ABC's business-centric competition reality series earned a nomination for Outstanding Structured Reality Program. The series has 23 total nominations and 4 wins.
Netflix
"Indian Matchmaking"
Netflix's "Indian Matchmaking" earned one Emmy nomination in 2023, its second for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.
Netflix
"Selling Sunset"
Netflix's real estate reality series is nominated for "Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program" for the third year running.