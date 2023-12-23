Bobbie Jean Carter, Sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, Dies at 41

Bobbie Jean Carter, the sister of Nick and the late Aaron Carter, has died at the age of 41.

Her death was confirmed by her mother, Jane Carter, who told TMZ, “I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time.”

“When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private,” she continued.

“[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater. So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight year old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother,” Jane concluded.

No cause of death was mentioned.

Bobbie Jean, who was also known as BJ, worked with both of her brothers throughout their careers, and most notably spent time as Aaron’s wardrobe stylist in the early 2000s. She also appeared on the family’s reality show “House of Carters.”

Bobbie Jean was living in Florida at the time of her death. She was previously arrested in the state after she stole stickers from Hobby Lobby in April.

Her brother, Aaron, was found dead in his home in November 2022. Authorities ultimately determined that the pop star died after drowning in his bathtub while under the influence of Xanax and inhaling aerosol.

Nick Carter wrote after his brother’s death, “My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth.”

The family also lost their daughter and sister Leslie Carter in 2012.