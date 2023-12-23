Laura Lynch, Founding Dixie Chicks Member, Killed in Car Crash

The former upright bassist and vocalist for the band was 65

Laura Lynch
Getty Images

Laura Lynch, a founding member of the Dixie Chicks country music band, has been killed in a head-on highway crash near El Paso, Texas. She was 65.

According to TMZ, which confirmed details of the crash through the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, Lynch was traveling east on the two-lane Highway 62 when her vehicle was struck Friday by another car that was heading in the opposite direction as it attempted to pass another vehicle.

Lynch was among the four original members of the band — started in 1989 and now known as The Chicks — along with Robin Lynn Macy and Martie Erwin. She played upright bass and later served as lead vocalist.

Selma Archerd
Read Next
Selma Archerd, 'Die Hard' and 'Melrose Place' Actress, Dies at 98

TMZ reported that Lynch died at the scene of the crash. An investigation by Texas authorities has been launched.

The driver of the car that struck Lynch’s vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital.

Lynch left the Dixie Chicks in 1995, three years before their breakout hit “Wide Open Spaces” was released. She was replaced by Natalie Maines.

Lynch is survived by husband Mac Tull and their daughter.

Michelle Satter and Michael Latt attend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival (Credit: Mat Hayward/Getty Images)
Read Next
Homeless Woman Arrested in Killing of Sundance Institute Director Michelle Satter's Son Michael Latt

Jeremy Bailey

Bailey dove head-first into coverage of the entertainment industry when he joined TheWrap in 2021 after a longtime career in sports journalism. He previously served as a news editor at ESPN, where he worked on a variety of platforms, including ESPN.com, “SportsCenter” and “The Jump.” Jeremy cut his teeth on the sports desk of The…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.