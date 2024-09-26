‘Bolan’s Shoes’ Trailer Reveals T. Rex-Inspired Story of Glam Rock Mania | Exclusive Video

“Bolan’s Shoes,” a British film featuring the music of glam-rock singer Marc Bolan and his band T. Rex, will be released by Freestyle Digital Media in January 2025 and an exclusive new trailer for the film showcases the power of glam.

Set in Liverpool, “Bolan’s Shoes” took specific inspiration from T. Rex’s 1976 concert in Manchester. Per the official synopsis, it “captures the heady exhilaration of glam rock mania through the experiences of a group of over-excited kids from a local children’s home before a devastating road accident changes their lives forever. Years later, and still clinging to the adoration of her childhood idol, survivor Penny takes best friend and fellow Marc Bolan fan to visit Bolan’s shrine in London, but a chance encounter there catapults her back to the horror she had tried so hard to forget.”

Bolan’s son, Rolan Bolan, has given his permission and support for the film, and serves as an associate producer. “Bolan’s Shoes” will be available to rent and own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on January 3, 2025.

Two Los Angeles events celebrating the music of T. Rex and the life of Marc Bolan are scheduled at Grammy Museum on Thursday, Sept. 26 and also at music venue The Sun Rose (inside The Pendry hotel in West Hollywood) on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Written and directed by Ian Puleston-Davies, “Bolan’s Shoes” was produced by Liverpool-based production company Buffalo Dragon, in association with Munro Film. The cast features Timothy Spall, Leanne Best, Mark Lewis, and Mathew Horne.

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire “Bolan’s Shoes” with Ryan Bury from Motion Picture Exchange (MPX) on behalf of the filmmakers.