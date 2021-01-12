Sacha Baron Cohen did a lot of prep work to pull off the moment in the “Borat” sequel when he crashed Mike Pence’s speech at the Republican CPAC convention dressed in a fat suit as Donald Trump.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Baron Cohen says he spent six hours in a makeup chair getting his face to resemble Trump’s as well as a fat suit. “And I prepared by waking up at 1 in the morning, driving to a motel, sitting in a chair for six hours while a prosthetics team changed my face to Donald Trump’s and then, yes, sneaking into CPAC and staying in a men’s lavatory for a number of hours,” says Baron Cohen.

“I had a phone, and I had one Coca-Cola. And I put little lines on the Coke bottle for how much I could drink per hour. In the meantime, I became familiar with the inner workings of the right-wing man more than anyone around. I know their diets. They need more roughage. It was a little too lively in there,” Baron Cohen added.

Previously, in an interview with “Good Morning America,” the “Borat” actor says TSA wanded him and picked up a beep near his chest that would’ve given his suit away. Baron Cohen lied and said it was a pacemaker, and when it beeped again, TSA then assumed it was the wire for the pacemaker. After filming the scene, he says he got escorted out by 15 Secret Service and local police, but that they never claimed his identification.