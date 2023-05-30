Keanu Reeves performs at the 2023 BottleRock music festival in Napa, Calif.

Keanu Reeves performs at the 2023 BottleRock music festival in Napa, Calif.

Keanu Reeves and BottleRock Show Us a Way Out of the Matrix | PRO Insight

by | May 30, 2023 @ 1:19 PM

Live music festivals show that shared, human experiences IRL still matter in an increasingly AI-driven and virtual world

The BottleRock music festival in Napa, Calif., just wrapped up, kicking off the summer festival season with headliners Lizzo, Post Malone and the return of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. This high-end, three-day music event, now a decade old, featured the products of the finest wineries from the region alongside gonzo gourmet food. You’re never going to get that in virtual reality. As if to punctuate that point, Keanu Reeves also shared the stage with his band Dogstar.

Post Malone performs at the 2023 BottleRock music festival in Napa, Calif.
Post Malone performs at the 2023 BottleRock music festival in Napa, Calif. (Photo: Luisa Csathy)

BottleRock is a gem among festivals, offering a unique, vineyard-spirited experience that’s always a standout. More importantly, it underscores the lasting power of live music and shared experiences in an increasingly ephemeral, heads-down, mobile-obsessed digital world. That’s the increasingly isolating environment in which AI thrives, presenting the latest major tech threat to musicians, artists and the entire entertainment community. 

Become a member to read more.

Peter Csathy

Peter Csathy is a WrapPRO contributor writing about the intersection between tech and entertainment/media. He's chairman of Creative Media (https://creativemedia.biz/), a boutique media, entertainment and tech business advisory and legal services firm. His monthly “Fearless Media” newsletter (https://fearlessmedia.substack.com/) covers the future of entertainment, media and tech; and his weekly “AI & NFT Legal Update” newsletter (https://ainftlegalupdate.substack.com/) covers the AI and Web3/NFT ecosystems. You can also listen to his “Fearless Media” podcast (https://fearlessmediapodcast.buzzsprout.com/) and follow him on Twitter @pcsathy.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Street Fighter 6 by Capcom

‘Street Fighter 6’ Enters Top 10 PC Game Sellers Ahead of Launch | Chart
fubar-arnold-schwarzenegger-netflix

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘Fubar’ Debuts to Top Spot on Netflix TV List
succession-kendall-finale

‘Succession’ Finale Hits Series High With 2.9 Million Viewers
writers-strike-sign

Screenwriters Worry That Film Concerns Are Taking a Back Seat in Hollywood Writers’ Strike
"Killers of the Flower Moon"

Cannes 2023 and the Shaky Movie Business: Film Finance Beckons but AI Terrifies
Ursula The Little Mermaid 2023

‘The Little Mermaid’ Scores $117.5 Million Memorial Day Launch But Misfires Overseas
the-little-mermaid-halle-bailey

‘The Little Mermaid’ Reels In $95 Million 3-Day Box Office Opening but Is Sinking Overseas
Sebastian Little Mermaid 2023

‘The Little Mermaid’ Swims to $105 Million-Plus 3-Day Opening on Memorial Day Weekend