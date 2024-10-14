For the First Time Ever, 5 of the Top 10 Movies at the Box Office Are Animated Features

“The Wild Robot,” “Piece by Piece,” “Transformers One,” “My Hero Academia: You’re Next” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas” make movie history

While it’s easy to get stuck in the muck of “Joker: Folie à Deux’s” underperformance or the continuation of Lionsgate’s losing streak, there was a bright spot at this week’s box office that marked a historic first — five of the Top 10 movies were animated features.

The animated movies that made the Top 10 are so varied, too, which speaks to the fact that animation as a medium is just as versatile and bespoke as live-action filmmaking. These films also came from a variety of studios, showcasing how important animated features are to every company’s bottom line. At one point, the marketplace was dominated by a handful of players. Not anymore.

The movies were DreamWorks’ painterly adventure “The Wild Robot” (No. 2); Focus Features’ animated music documentary “Piece by Piece” (No. 5); Paramount’s sci-fi spectacle “Transformers One” (No. 6); Crunchyroll and Sony’s domestic release of Japanese anime “My Hero Academia: You’re Next” (No. 8); and Disney’s re-release of Henry Selick’s stop-motion masterpiece, “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (No. 9).

Meanwhile, upcoming animated features include Disney’s highly anticipated sequel “Moana 2;” Warner Bros.’ “The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie” (which will be distributed by Ketchup); and buzzy independent titles like “Flow” (which was selected as Latvia’s entry for the best international feature Oscar); Adam Elliot’s deeply affecting stop-motion feature “My Life as a Snail;” and “The Colors Within” and “Ghost Cat Anzu,” both of which are being released by GKids, the studio that put out Hayao Miyazaki’s Oscar-winning “The Boy and the Heron.”

Along with the weekend numbers are some individual milestones, as “The Wild Robot” nears the $150 million mark globally and “Transformers One” exceeded $50 million domestically and has made more than $100 million worldwide.

Animation taking over half of the box office also comes after Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” became the highest-grossing animated feature ever. Other recent animated box office hits include Illumination’s “Despicable Me 4” (worldwide box office gross: $961.2 million) and Alcon’s “The Garfield Movie” ($255.3 million).

This news was first pointed out by Cartoon Brew.

Drew Taylor is a reporter at TheWrap. Before joining the organization in 2021, Drew was a freelance film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme parks for 15 years. He has written for the New York Times, the New York Daily News, Time Out…

