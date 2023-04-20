‘1923’ Star Brandon Sklenar Joins Sony’s Adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s ‘It Ends With Us’

Brandon Sklenar, breakout star of the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1923,” has joined the Sony love triangle drama “It Ends With Us,” based on the bestselling novel by Colleen Hoover.

The film will star Blake Lively as Lilly Bloom a woman with a complicated past who believes she may have found her soulmate when she meets a Boston neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid, played by Justin Baldoni. Sklenar will play Lilly’s high school love interest, Atlas Corrigan, whose unexpected arrival complicates Lilly and Ryle’s relationship even as other questions and uncertainties arise.

Thanks in good part to becoming a viral sensation on TikTok, “It Ends With Us” became the highest selling print book of 2022, with Hoover also writing five of the top 10 bestsellers of last year. Baldoni will direct the film and executive produce alongside Hoover and Lively as well as Steve Sarowitz and Andrew Calof on behalf of Wayfarer Studios, which is co-producing and co-financing the film with Sony. Producers are Alex Saks for Saks Picture Company and Jamey Heath for Wayfarer Studios.

Sklenar has received praise for his performance in “1923” as Spencer Dutton, the nephew of main characters Jacob and Cara Dutton, who are played by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. He has also recently appeared in the Paramount+ limited series “The Offer” as Burt Reynolds and on the fourth season of HBO’s “Westworld.”

Sklenar is repped by Innovative Artists, Neon Kite and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. The signing was first reported by Deadline.