Brian McConnachie, ‘National Lampoon’ and ‘SNL’ Writer, Dies at 81

Brian McConnachie, who is best known as being known as “The Clark Kent of Comedy,” having worked on several Hollywood TV series, including “Saturday Night Live” and “SCTV” has died at 81.

McConnachie died Friday in Venice, Florida, following complications from Parkinson’s disease. McConnachie’s death was acknowledged The American Bystander, which McConnachie cofounded, edited and published alongside Michael Gerber.

In an X post (formerly Twitter), The American Bystander announced the news of his death.

“It’s with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear Brian McConnachie,” the post read. “In addition to being the Founder of The American Bystander back in 1981, Brian was essential in its relaunch in 2015. Every day, on every page, he has been our North Star. Ave atque vale.”

Born as Brian J. McConnachie on Dec. 23, 1942, the creative grew up in Garrison, New York. In the 1970s, McConnachie became one of the main writers for the humor-centered magazine “National Lampoon.” Though he left the publication after a four-year stint, he later played a pivotal role in its revival in 2015.

Moving on from print to TV writing, he started writing for the sketch comedy series “Saturday Night Live,” where he was nominated for an Emmy. He took home a trophy in 1982 when he won an Emmy as a writer for the Canadian comedy program “Second City Television,” best known as its shortened title “SCTV.” While there he was dubbed the “The Clark Kent of Comedy ” by Dave Thomas.

Some of his most notable writing credits were on “The Simpsons,” “Shining Time Station” and he wrote 15 episodes of the children’s TV series “Noddy.”

McConnachie switched it up and pivoted into acting, starring in seven films directed by filmmaker Woody Allen, including “Don’t Drink the Water” and “Small Time Crooks.” His biggest role in cinema is arguably playing Drew Scott in Harold Ramis’ “Caddyshack.”

McConnachie is survived by his wife Ann; his daughter, Mary; his son-in-law, Tim and his three grandchildren.