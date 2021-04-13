‘Bridgerton’ Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 at Netflix

Lady Whistledown has some big news for all you “Bridgerton” fans: Netflix has renewed the Shonda Rhimes-produced romance series for a third and fourth season, just as production is getting underway on the second.

“Bridgerton swept us off our feet,” Netflix’s vice president of global television, Bela Bajaria, said Tuesday. “The creative team, led by Shonda, knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members. They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We’re planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come.”

Rhimes added: “From the first time I read Julia Quinn’s delicious Bridgerton series, I knew these were stories that would captivate a viewing audience. But the evolution of this adaptation would not be a success without the many significant contributions of the entire Shondaland team. This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix. Betsy and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue bringing the world of Bridgerton to a worldwide audience.”

The announcement that “Bridgerton” has been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 comes after the reveal earlier this month that Rege-Jean Page, who starred on Season 1 of the show as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, will not appear on Season 2. Though fans of the show were pretty broken up about the breakout star not returning for the second season, viewers who read the Julia Quinn books the show is based on better understood the reasoning what Page won’t be featured on “Bridgerton’s” second season (though TheWrap has been told the door is open for him to appear on future seasons), which will shift focus from the love story of Daphne Bridgerton and her now-husband Simon to Daphne’s brother, Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey).

Created by Chris Van Dusen, “Bridgerton” is set in the sexy, lavish, and competitive world of Regency London high society. From the glittering ballrooms of Mayfair to the aristocratic palaces of Park Lane and beyond, the series unveils a seductive, sumptuous world replete with intricate rules and dramatic power struggles, where no one is truly ever on steady ground. At the heart of the show is the powerful Bridgerton family. Comprised of eight close-knit siblings, this funny, witty, daring, and clever group must navigate the upper ten thousand’s marriage mart in search of romance, adventure, and love.