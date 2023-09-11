British TV News Anchor Loses His Cool During Bungled Breaking News: ‘F–k It, It’s All Gone Wrong’  

GB News host Martin Daubney struggled through the segment, calling an apprehended suspect “the terror man”

GB News Host Martin Daubney
Getty Images

GB News host Martin Daubney was visibly flustered during a breaking news segment during which he stumbled over words and ended up saying profanities on air. 

During an attempted breaking news segment regarding the arrest of escaped terror suspect Daniel Abed Khalife, the GB News host referred to the suspect as “the terror man.” 

“First, it’s the news headlines…no it’s not – we’re going straight to me,” Daubney said during the Saturday segment while visibly confused. This is breaking news – this is fast and happening.”

After stumbling during the segment, the GB News host says, “F–k, it’s all gone wrong.” 

“We’ve got our first guest,” Daubney continued. “Police have arrested prisoner Daniel Khalife, beg your pardon… This story is just happening.”

In an attempt to move forward, Daubney shuffles through papers while announcing “Chip Chapman, we have him coming up soon on the arrest of the terror suspect. He escaped from Wandsworth Prison and he’s been apprehended.”

The segment continued to get worse as Daubney announced the incorrect guest  saying, “Joining me now for the latest is GB News home security editor, Mark White, are you there, Mark?” 

Daubney then had to correct himself, “It’s Chip Chapman, we have Chip Chapman.”

After the segment aired it went viral on social media, with many skewering GB News for the error and lack of organization. 

Natalie Korach

