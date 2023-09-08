Brian Kilmeade Accidentally Texts the Wrong Suzanne About Fox News’ Decision to Bump Him From Saturdays

The Fox News host meant to message CEO Suzanne Scott, saying “I would go with Mark Levin over me too”

Brian Kilmeade
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 12: Fox anchors Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade interview former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley visits "Fox & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on November 12, 2019 in New York City.

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade, whose Saturday time slot was bumped this week in favor of another hour of Mark Levin, reportedly texted the wrong number when he meant to message Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott about the decision. 

The network announced on Thursday that Levin’s program “Life, Liberty & Levin” would expand to an additional night per week, taking over Kilmeade’s slot on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. This lineup change will become official on Sept. 16. 

According to journalist Marisa Kabas, Kilmeade sent the message by mistake to a different Suzanne, who he used to work with. 

In the message, which is written entirely in lowercase letters with peculiar punctuation, Kilmeade notes that he “would go with Mark Levin over me too.” 

Kilmeade expressed concerns about media reports that his show would be cancelled as a result saying, “hoping we can announce new slot so I can alleviate any sense of dead show walking.”

The Fox News host reaffirmed his commitment to Scott, writing “You always do what’s best.” 

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the veracity or contents of the text message.

Fox News
When announcing the scheduling change, Fox News executive vice president of primetime programming Meade Cooper said, “Mark has provided our audience with thought-provoking analysis on America’s core values and their impact on current events. We are looking forward to expanding his popular show to two nights a week.”

Levin said in a statement, “It’s an honor to join the other outstanding hosts on Saturday in bringing the most intelligent, informative and entertaining programming to the nation.” 

