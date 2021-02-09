Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott has renewed her contract in a new multiyear deal, Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch announced Tuesday.

Scott, a 25-year veteran of the company who became Fox News’ first female CEO three years ago, expressed gratitude to Lachlan Murdoch and his father, News Corp. founder and chairman Rupert Murdoch: “I am grateful to Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch for the opportunity to continue leading Fox News Media and positioning all of our platforms for future success.”

Scott previously served as president of programming for Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.

Fox Ad Revenue Jumps 14% in 2020 Election Quarter

“Suzanne’s stellar leadership and business acumen is evident across FOX News Media,” Lachlan Murdoch said in a statement. “Her investments in the people and purpose of Fox News have enabled us to shatter ratings records, build a leading multi-platform news brand and create a more collaborative and inclusive internal culture. Suzanne’s track record of success, innovative sprit and dedication to excellence make her the ideal person to continue to lead and grow Fox News.”

The announcement is timed to buoy confidence in the company. Fox News and three hosts — one of whom, Lou Dobbs, had his show canceled last week — were recently named in a $2.7 billion lawsuit by voting technology company Smartmatic, which accused them of a disinformation campaign associated with the 2020 election. Fox News moved to dismiss the suit Monday night.

Ratings are also a concern: In January 2021, Fox News was down double digits in both total-day and primetime ratings.

Scott said in a statement last week, “We are extremely proud that viewers have consistently tuned in to our slate of original programming for nearly two decades, choosing Fox News as their go-to destination for not only breaking news coverage, but insightful analysis from a diversity of viewpoints.”