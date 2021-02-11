Go Pro Today

Britney Spears’ Father Denied Bid for Sole Control of Singer’s Investments

Hearing comes after release of “Framing Britney Spears” documentary

| February 11, 2021 @ 3:38 PM Last Updated: February 11, 2021 @ 3:42 PM
Supporters hold signs at the hearing for Britney Spears' conservatorship at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse on February 11. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

A probate judge denied on Thursday an objection from Britney Spears’ father, Jamie, regarding the delegation of powers in her co-conservatorship.

Upholding a previous November ruling, which appointed the financial institution Bessmer Trust as a co-conservator for the singer, Judge Brenda Penny ruled that Spears’ father, Jamie, must work with Bessemer to create a budget and investment proposal for the singer’s estate.

Thursday’s hearing came shortly after the release of the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary.

More to come…

 