Brooke Robertson has been named Head of Global Communications and Media Relations for Paramount Pictures, President and CEO Brian Robbins announced on Thursday.

In her new role, Robertson will oversee the film studio’s corporate brand and global communications strategies for all of the organization’s business units—including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, and Paramount Players.

Robertson will also serve as a key stakeholder across Paramount Global’s properties, including Paramount+, to strengthen the studio’s corporate identity and amplify its messaging. She will report to Robbins.

“With impeccable relationships throughout Paramount and across the industry, Brooke has proven time and again that she is an expert communications executive and a strategic thinker,” Robbins said in a statement to TheWrap. “She has been an invaluable member of the Paramount leadership team and is well-positioned to further shape and strengthen our corporate identity and positioning.”

Most recently, Robertson served as Senior Vice President, Global Communications and Media Relations at Paramount – successfully overseeing media relations, executive communications, and the day-to-day operations of the global communications team.

From 2019 to 2021, she served in a dual Vice President role for Paramount Television Studios, in addition to her film duties. She has been an integral part of the Paramount team since 2017 when, as a director, she worked closely with senior leadership to build the studio’s corporate communications team.

Prior to joining Paramount, Robertson spent over five years in various communications roles at 20th Century Studios, formerly 20th Century Fox. During her tenure, she handled corporate communications, talent relations, corporate social responsibility, corporate events, guild relations, and awards for the film’s business units: 20th Century Fox, Fox 2000, Twentieth Century Fox Animation and Blue Sky Studios.

Robertson began her career at ICM Partners in an interim director role as a member of the agency’s corporate communications team providing media relations support for all lines of business, including the motion picture, television, theater, music, publishing, new media, and branded entertainment departments.

Brooke Robertson holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).