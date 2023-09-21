Rupert Murdoch announced Thursday that he’s retiring from his chairman roles at both Fox Corp. and News Corp., with his son Lachlan set to take the reigns, and naturally, the “Succession” comparisons came pretty quick. For “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin, Lachlan’s takeover is a bit like Roman Roy winning on the HBO series.

Murdoch’s retirement led the days Hot Topics on Thursday, with the hosts immediately worrying about what will happen during Lachlan’s tenure. As host Joy Behar pointed out, “he’s even more conservative than Rupert.” But, host Ana Navarro had a hunch as to why Rupert Murdoch even decided to pass the torch at all.

“This feels like ‘Succession,’ the HBO show, playing out in real life, so they must have watched it,” she speculated. “And they must have learned, Rupert must have learned that it’s better to hand over the reins when you’re alive than when you’re dead. Because God only knows what they’ll do with your body.”

But, host Alyssa Farah Griffin opted to make a clearer “Succession” comparison for fans.

“But actually, this would be like, for ‘Succession’ fans, if Logan Roy left it to Roman Roy,” she said. “Kind of the most wild and dangerous of all the sons, who has like no ideological bearing.”

That said, Farah Griffin had some optimism for the future of the network.

“The one thing that maybe should give folks hope is all of the kids have equal shares in the company,” she expalined. “So when Rupert, if he were to pass…the other kids have equal stakes in the company and the others are known for being a little bit more moderating forces.”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.