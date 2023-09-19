‘The View’: Sunny Hostin Worries Something’s ‘Happening to’ Her Because Alyssa Farah Griffin Is Making ‘More Sense to Me’ Daily (Video)

“The View” host Sunny Hostin found herself in agreement with co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin on Tuesday morning, and not for the first time in recent days — and that terrified Hostin a little bit.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the women discussed the recent loosening of the dress code in the Senate. And, while hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar largely supported the idea of senators wearing what makes them feel comfortable, Farah Griffin disagreed.

“For me, like, there’s an earnestness to John Fetterman that I really like, but I sort of think dress for the job that you want,” she said. “And you signed up for a job that has historically had this dress code. I was a kid that dressed up for church. It’s showing a respect for the institution that you’re in.”

At that, Hostin got visibly concerned — but not because she disagreed with her more conservative colleague.

“I don’t know what’s happening to me because, like, Alyssa is making more and more sense to me every single day,” Hostin said, earning a laugh from the audience and a celebration from Farah Griffin herself.

Indeed, Hostin and Farah Griffin have been seeing eye to eye a bit more, whereas in the past, Hostin often calls out Farah Griffin directly, often related to her time working in the Trump White House.

That said, Hostin held a decidedly opposite opinion from Farah Griffin on the next Hot Topic, and marveled at how she’s now going back and forth more regularly.

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.