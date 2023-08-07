Photographer Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner, died over the weekend, his family said on Monday. He was 57.

“It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” his family told TheWrap in a statement. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

“We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours,” the family’s statement continued.

Randall and Bullock largely kept their relationship private and he did not attend Hollywood events with the actress and producer.

They first met when he photographed her son Louis for his birthday in January 2015 and their first public appearance as a couple was at Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s wedding.

In a November 2021 appearance on Red Table Talk, Bullock called him “the love of my life,” and that they didn’t feel the need to get married.

Said Bullock, “I am someone who went through the divorce process. I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children — three children, his older daughter. It’s the best thing ever. I don’t wanna say do it like I do it, but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother.”

Bullock, who was briefly married to Jesse James, adopted two children. Randall’s daughter is from a prior relationship.

In lieu of flowers, Randall’s family has asked that donations be made to the ALS Association and the Massachusetts General Hospital.