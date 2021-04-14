‘Call My Agent!’ 5th Season and Spinoff Movie in the Works

A fifth season and a movie spinoff of “Call My Agent!,” the popular series set at a talent agency in Paris, are in the works from the show’s French producers and public broadcaster France Television, according to Variety.

“Call My Agent!” centers on the personal and professional lives of a tight-knit but dysfunctional team of charismatic Parisian talent agents. In France, the show is called “Dix Pour Cent” (10 percent) and first premiered in 2015 on France 2, a French public national television channel.

The show went on to become a smash hit globally when it was acquired by Netflix. The streamer aired all four seasons of the show and is in early talks to board both the film and the fifth season.

The movie spinoff will come first, and producers are hoping to shoot before the end of the year or in the first quarter of 2022, subject to the availability of the show’s cast. The movie will take place chronologically after the end of the series’ fourth season. The show’s key cast members are expected to be in the movie, along with French and international stars.

Meanwhile, the fifth season of “Call My Agent!’ will take place chronologically after the events of the movie.

Variety first reported the news.