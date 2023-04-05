Cash App Creator and Former Square Exec Bob Lee Killed in Apparent Stabbing

Cash App founder and MobileCoin executive Bob Lee has died at the age of 43 after reportedly being stabbed in San Francisco.

At approximately 2:35 a.m on Tuesday, police from Southern Station responded to the 300 block of Main Street for a report of a stabbing. Officers arrived on scene and located a 43-year-old male victim suffering from apparent stab wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Despite efforts by first responders and medical personnel, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

CBS News later confirmed that the victim was Lee. Representatives for the San Francisco Police Department and Cash App did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

MobileCoin’s CEO Josh Goldbard confirmed Lee’s death in a statement, calling him “the quintessential creator, leader, and consummate hacker.”

“Bob was a dynamo, a force of nature. Bob was the genuine article,” Goldbard said. “He was a person who understood the world in ways I don’t even understand myself. He was made for the world that is being born right now. Bob was a child of dreams, and whatever he imagined, no matter how crazy, he made real. Bob was made for the new world.”

Lee is best known for leading Android’s core library team at Google and becoming the first chief technology officer of former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s payment company Square. He joined the cryptocurrency startup MobileCoin as an early-stage investor and advisor and went on to become the company’s chief people officer in 2021.

“Bob believed in the dignity of privacy. He wanted a world where you and I could transact free from the prying eyes of predatory corporations and criminals,” Goldbard added. “We are grateful for and humbled by all he has done for us and to grow MobileCoin’s vision.”

According to police, no arrests have been made and the incident remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD’s 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-444 or by texting TIP411. Lee is survived by his wife, Krista, and their two children.