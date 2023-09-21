CBS’ ‘Yellowstone’ Strategy Is a Big Win for Broadcast TV | Charts

Paramount’s decision to air reruns of the biggest show on cable, “Yellowstone,” amid Hollywood’s double strike on broadcast TV this fall is already paying off.

The five-year-old “Yellowstone” rerun of the series premiere is the most-watched linear program of the week, according to the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for Sept. 11-17. This was the first time that the hit show, which normally airs on cable on the Paramount Network, aired on CBS. With many other shows across cable and broadcast either delayed or postponed, we’ll see if “Yellowstone” can continue to dominate Sunday nights throughout the fall — even in reruns.

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households drawn from over 25 million connected TVs, balanced to the U.S.