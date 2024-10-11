‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,’ ‘Scamanda’ Docuseries, ‘Press Your Luck’ Delayed to 2025 on ABC

ABC is pushing the premieres of “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” “Press Your Luck” and ABC News’ “Scamanda” back to 2025 as it adds six simulcast NFL games to its fall schedule.

The new ABC/ESPN simulcasts, which will air at 8:15 p.m. ET, include the Bills facing off against the Jets on Oct. 14, the Ravens against the Buccaneers on Oct. 21, the Buccaneers against the Chief on Nov. 4, the Texans vs the Cowboys on Nov. 18, The Ravens against the Chargers on Nov. 25 and the Saints vs. the Packers on Dec. 23.

The decision, which was made in conjunction with the league and is just for the 2024-25 season, is designed to lean into the cross-promotional opportunities and maximize the reach of NFL programming across Disney’s ecosystem. It will also give the network’s game shows a more consistent, weekly run midseason to avoid conflicts with football and the 2024 election.

In addition, “What Would You Do?” will move to Wednesdays starting Oct. 16, with episodes available next day on Hulu.

ESPN has a total of 25 games on the 2024 NFL schedule, comprised of 14 ABC simulcast games, including the playoffs, seven ESPN exclusive games, three ABC exclusive games, and one ESPN+ exclusive game.

The network has already aired four exclusive games during the 2024 season and will have three additional exclusive games, with two in November and one in December.

ESPN’s exclusive games this season have delivered the most-watched and the fourth most-watched ESPN-only/non-ABC simulcast games since 2019. Meanwhile, last season, with additional simulcasts, was the most-watched for “Monday Night Football” in 23 years, with viewership surpassing each of the previous 18 seasons in the ESPN era (2006 – present) and the five seasons leading into that era when MNF aired singularly on ABC.

As part of Disney’s agreement with the NFL, ABC will also air Super Bowl LXI in February 2027.