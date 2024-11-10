Charlamagne tha God Visibly Shocked Trump Held 33% Support of Nonwhite Voters: ‘No, Really?’ | Video

Charlamagne tha God expressed surprise at exit polling that showed a third of nonwhite voters supported Donald Trump for president on Tuesday.

Speaking with ABC’s Jonathan Karl, the radio host seemed initially taken aback when told that 33% of nonwhite voters helped the president-elect beat Kamala Harris and regain the White House.

Watch the interview from ABC’s “This Week” below:

“No, really?” said Charlamagne when given the figures. He then tried to qualify it. “When you say color, you mean like, Black, brown, everything? Oh. Well, I think that, you know, people have different issues that they care about. And I think that there’s nobody out there that’s a single-issue voter. I think some of this is a backlash to race and gender and identity politics. But, man, most people, they just care about keeping food on the table and keeping a roof over their head,” he said.

Charlamagne tha God added that “they forget about, you know, the working class. For whatever reason, Donald Trump speaks to the grievances of the working class in a real way. And I keep telling folks, people forget what you did there, forget what you said, but they’ll never forget how you made them feel.”

Charlamagne contended that Harris deserved more credit for her campaign run.

“The campaign was dead with Biden. I know people make a lot of jokes about the whole ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ thing, and they would say things like, ‘I would vote for Biden if he was a corpse.’ Well, he damn near was. And, you know, there was no life whatsoever. And I think that the vice president made a lot of people sit up on the couch and pay attention and at least be curious. With Biden, everybody was just knocked out, asleep, gone,” he said.

Charlamagne remains suspicious over how quickly things seem to have turned. Late last week, he questioned why the accusations of being a facist and a threat to democracy quieted so suddenly with Trump’s victory.

“Don’t y’all find it strange that now that he’s won, they’re not calling him a threat to democracy? They’re not calling him a fascist. I mean, damn, on Monday, they was just calling him that,” Charlamagne added.

“I would think that, you know, if you really believe that, then somebody’s speech would be about how America effed up and how things are about to be really bad. It just makes you wonder how much of it did they really believe, or how much of it was just politics. That’s all,” he said.

Watch the interview above.