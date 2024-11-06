Charlamagne Tha God Aims for Optimism After Trump Win: ‘We All Want What’s Best for This Country, I Hope’ | Video

Charlamagne Tha God decided not to give out his insulting “Donkey of the Day” dishonor on “The Breakfast Club” following Election Day. Instead, the radio host chose to take a moment to speak directly to his fellow Americans about his thoughts on former President Donald Trump’s reelection, following a contentious campaign in which Charlamagne had expressed his frustrations with the Democratic Party despite his own opposition to Trump.

“Regardless of who we all decided to vote for yesterday, guess what, Donald Trump is now all of our president again,” Charlamagne said. “I don’t want to fight with anyone, I don’t want to argue with anyone, because at the end of the day we are all Americans, and we all want what’s best for this country, I hope.”

Charlamagne continued directing his comments at Democrats, specifically. The radio host said he knew members of the party would be “looking for someone to blame,” but at the end of the day, he personally felt like “Donald Trump speaks to people’s grievances better than the Democrats do.”

“Millions of Americans, they simply felt financially better when Trump was in office. I don’t think it’s fair to just chalk up Trump winning to racism, sexism, homophobia, antisemitism,” he added.

While he agreed that there are many people who may have agreed with Trump’s rhetoric and voted for him for those reasons, Charlamagne said, “I truly believe most people voted for him because they want more money in their pocket.”

“I’m going to be optimistic, because I don’t know any other way to be,” the host said. “I hope this isn’t the beginning of Donald Trump’s revenge tour. I hope this is ‘the Golden Age of America,’ as he said. I hope all the nut-ass things Trump said he was going to do, he doesn’t do.”

Charlamagne concluded his segment by asserting that in the next four years, the American people need to “look alive on the ground.” He specifically addressed the possibility that Supreme Court seats could become open and leave room for more Trump appointees to the institution.

“I don’t know what story that God is writing, but I’m listening,” he concluded.

You can watch the full “Breakfast Club” segment featuring Charlamagne Tha God in the video above.