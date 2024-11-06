Hollywood Seethes and Mourns Donald Trump’s Reelection: ‘America Is Done’

Following Donald Trump’s reelection on Tuesday night, those who voted against him in Hollywood both mourned and raged on Wednesday morning, worrying for the future of the country.

In some cases, like that of “Dead to Me” star Christina Applegate, confusion reigned over everything else, as she encouraged anyone who voted for Trump to unfollow her.

“Why? Give me your reasons why????? My child is sobbing because her rights as a woman may be taken away,” she wrote. “Why?And if you disagree , please unfollow me.”

Of course, that may be a moot point, as in a separate post, the actress noted that she’ll be shutting down her account “because this is sick.”

Meanwhile, others mourned the future of the Supreme Court, which has the potential to swing even more conservative under Trump’s second term.

“Supreme Court gone for the rest of my lifetime,” Kevin McHale, former star of “Glee” posted. “Ultra-conservative evangelical bigotry, xenophobia, racism is the mandate.”

“The Wire” star Wendell Pierce wrote several posts, similarly lamenting the future of the court in one as well.

“Elections have consequences. The Supreme Court will be changed for a generation. I’ll never see a moderate court again in my lifetime,” he wrote. “Alito and Thomas will step down and Trump will appoint 40 year old partisans to the bench. The damage he is about to inflict on our institutions the next 2 years will be irreparable.”

Political commentator Elie Mystal and “Community” star Yvette Nicole Brown were similarly disgusted, but noted that Black voters are “relatively well prepared” to deal with whatever happens, because they have been the targets of mistreatment for years.

“America has done this to us before. It’s just about to widen the aperture to a bunch of people who ain’t used to it,” Mystal wrote.

Brown agreed, writing, “Black folks are used to this. The rest of you are about to be shocked by how America treats you when it doesn’t care about you. And your new #DearLeader doesn’t care about ANY of you. The find out phase has begun.”

“The Daily Show” host Jon Stewart offered a more hopeful message during a live show on Tuesday night.

“But this isn’t the end, I promise you. This is not the end. And we have to regroup, and we have to continue to fight and continue to work day in and day out to create the better society — for our children, for this world, for this country — that we know is possible. It’s possible.”

You can see more Hollywood reactions below.

I’m so disappointed in America….Some of you just couldn’t selfishly put your pride aside huh??!?!? — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) November 6, 2024

Great job giving the MAGA gang more power, America. Wonder how many folks are seeing this and STILL saying “But but but at least he’s not a Black woman!” in the privacy of their homes tonight. My heart is broken 💔 https://t.co/Qiuh1PKTsd — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) November 6, 2024

Yep. And many of us sounded the alarm. But they wanted their orange king.



Well, they've got him. America is done. But they got their orange king. Yay! https://t.co/oDUVe92g1a — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) November 6, 2024

There's a sign you can see in many shops that sell beautiful but fragile items: LOVELY TO LOOK AT, DELIGHTFUL TO HOLD, BUT ONCE YOU BREAK IT, THEN IT'S SOLD.

You can say the same about democracy. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 6, 2024