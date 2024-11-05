Election 2024: Too Close to Call, Too Crucial to Look Away – After Months of Harsh Words, It’s Up to Voters Now

UPDATED at 7:40 p.m. PT with the latest returns from The Associated Press and other news – continually refreshed with developments and results.

ELECTORAL COLLEGE (270 to win)



Donald Trump: 198

Kamala Harris: 112

Returns began coming in rapidly Tuesday night after an Election Day like no other, with the race between Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump still too close to call.

Trump jumped ahead to an early 178-99 electoral votes lead as West Coast polls began to close, but Harris was still hopeful as many “blue wall” states like Wisconsin and Michigan had yet to be called by The Associated Press.

Here’s what’s developed so far on Election Day:

Trump’s Strong Start Gets Tapper Tapping

#Election2024: CNN Exit poll shows a twenty point swing to Trump among independent voters in Georgia.



"That independent swing is wild" – Jake Tapper pic.twitter.com/xyBIsXmlvZ — TheWrap (@TheWrap) November 6, 2024

From 6:35 p.m.: Trump’s swift capture of several red states – and strong showing in swing-state races – had anchors and pundits tapdancing Tuesday night as West Coast polls closed. CNN’s Jake Tapper was visibly stunned when David Chalian told him that there was a 20 point swing towards Donald Trump among independent viewers in Georgia. Chalian was reporting early exit polls sharply contrasted with 2020 results, when Joe Biden won independents by nine points. Tapper reacted with raised eyebrows and a moment of silence. “Wow, that is really significant, later adding, “That independent swing is wild, it’s a huge swing.” When Iowa was called for Donald Trump before 8 p.m. on “It’s not looking good for Kamala Harris,” guest analyst Ana Kasparian said on the Amazon live broadcast with Brian Williams.

Elon Musk to Spend Election Night With Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago

BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 05: Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump offers his hand to Elon Musk back stage during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show grounds on October 05, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. This is the first time that Trump has returned to Butler since he was injured during an attempted assassination on July 13. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

From 2:05 p.m.: Elon Musk is spending Election Night with his preferred candidate, Donald Trump. The billionaire industrialist will be among a small group at the Palm Beach, Florida, compound, where Trump was expected to address supporters.

Truth Social Stock Goes on a Wild Ride

From 1:37 p.m.: Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group, home to the Republican nominee’s Truth Social app, rapidly increased and decreased throughout the day, ultimately closing Tuesday down 1.16%. But that was after shares jumped nearly 19% in early trading, whiplashing back down 15% in a mere 15 minutes, triggering the Nasdaq to halt trading for the day.

Capitol Police Arrest Man With Torch, Flare Gun at Visitor Center

From 11:16 a.m.: U.S. Capitol Police arrested a man who showed up to the Washington, D.C., visitor center smelling “like fuel” and armed with potential incendiary devices. The facility was closed for the day and police were still investigating.

When Do Polls Close, and Where Can I Watch Returns?

Hollywood Ballots Lead to Celebrity ‘I Voted’ Selfies, and Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd hands out waters to first-time voters at Temple University in Philadelphia (Credit: MSNBC)

Halle Berry, Kumali Nanjiani, Andy Cohen and other celebs shared photos in celebration of Election Day. You can check them out here. One MSNBC correspondent got a live-shot when he randomly bumped into Paul Rudd at a polling place in Pennsylvania.

PREVIOUSLY, from 9 a.m. PT:

Trump walked into Tuesday with a slim lead in Arizona; Harris holds even narrower deficits in Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Wisconsin. In Michigan and Pennsylvania, the widely different visions for America’s next four years of federal governance are statistically tied. And nationally, they are separated by just over a single point in Harris’ favor, according to the most recent aggregate polls.

Top issues on voters’ minds are the economy, immigration and abortion rights – anyone remember the 1990s? – but both candidates have spun the election as a fight for the very existence of an American republic, ruled by the democratic process, as we know it.

With the 2020 election fresh in everyone’s memory, the candidates’ legal teams are braced for disputes, while authorities are preparing for possible unrest. A drawn-out, days-long process might start to feel familiar – especially to those who remember the 2000 election that was ultimately (and peacefully) decided by rthe Supreme Court.

Check back here for hour-by-hour updates as polls open and results roll in.